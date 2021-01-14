By

The only surprise here is that Democrats, the media, the social media and government allowed this story to be printed. Nothing new here, we have known that transmission of the virus in schools is extremely rare. Our schools are closed because of the unions and political power, not because of facts. Unions and the media have made everybody afraid of coming within a few feet of others—though the masks, social distancing, killing of jobs, closing of schools and churches, curfews have ALL failed. “In a collaborative study between Duke University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, researchers discovered that among 11 school districts with nearly 100,000 staff and students, there were no instances of children passing the coronavirus to adults during in-person instruction. Researchers found just 32 cases of either kid-to-kid or adult-to-adult coronavirus transmission over nine weeks. The study also slammed school policies that ask individuals to self-quarantine if they come within six feet of a person infected with coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, even if both individuals wore masks. The study calls the policy “counter-productive,” as transmission of the coronavirus when properly wearing a mask is “uncommon” in school settings. Researchers also said the policy sends a mixed message to the public on the benefit of face coverings.” What has been accomplished is the isolation of citizens, the cancelling of free speech and religious activity. Education has been destroyed—could you trust a teacher that refused to go to work, regardless of the facts? It is official, we live in a totalitarian society.

New Study Finds COVID Transmission in Schools Is ‘Extremely Rare’

Chrissy Clark, Washington Free Beacon, 1/12/21

A new peer-reviewed study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that in-school transmission of COVID-19 is “extremely rare.”

In a collaborative study between Duke University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, researchers discovered that among 11 school districts with nearly 100,000 staff and students, there were no instances of children passing the coronavirus to adults during in-person instruction. Researchers found just 32 cases of either kid-to-kid or adult-to-adult coronavirus transmission over nine weeks.

The study also slammed school policies that ask individuals to self-quarantine if they come within six feet of a person infected with coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, even if both individuals wore masks. The study calls the policy “counter-productive,” as transmission of the coronavirus when properly wearing a mask is “uncommon” in school settings. Researchers also said the policy sends a mixed message to the public on the benefit of face coverings.

The study concluded that “schools can stay open safely in communities with widespread community transmission.”

This conclusion contradicts claims by teachers’ unions that vaccines won’t be enough to return to in-person learning. The costs of remote learning, meanwhile, have been high: A study of 4.4 million students found that minority and low-income children are disproportionately harmed by school closures.

Other studies have likewise indicated that schools are not driving COVID-19 infections. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an ABC interview that the default position should be “to keep the children in school or to get them back to school.”

