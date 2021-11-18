By

A UC degree in women’s studies, ethnic studies, gender studies, revolution, etc. qualifies you to fill taco shells—or teach the same drivel to others wanting to waste time, money and their future. Our government education system is no longer about preparing for the future—but to ignore and denounce the past. “Officially, California has 1.4 million unemployed residents, but a new study that takes into account people who can’t find jobs that pay above poverty level says the number of “functionally unemployed” is three times higher at 4.8 million. The analysis by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity, an organization focused on studying the economic well-being of middle and lower-income Americans, found 25.7% of California workers are functionally unemployed, meaning they are seeking, but unable to find, full-time employment paying above the poverty level. That’s compared to the state’s 7.5% unemployment rate. Don’t blame government for this—blame the educrats and lazy students. Heck the colleges are mostly refusing to give D or F grades—so just show up and you get a degree as valuable as a roll of Charmin toilet paper.

New study finds millions of workers are ‘functionally unemployed’

by Jesse Bedayn, CalMatters, 11/4/21

In summary

California’s official unemployment rate is 7.5%. But a newer method of measuring unemployment reveals a far larger portion of the state is struggling to find full-time employment that pays enough to cover the cost of living.

Lea este artículo en español.

Officially, California has 1.4 million unemployed residents, but a new study that takes into account people who can’t find jobs that pay above poverty level says the number of “functionally unemployed” is three times higher at 4.8 million.

The analysis by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity, an organization focused on studying the economic well-being of middle and lower-income Americans, found 25.7% of California workers are functionally unemployed, meaning they are seeking, but unable to find, full-time employment paying above the poverty level. That’s compared to the state’s 7.5% unemployment rate.

“Policy leaders, by these headlines and statistics, have been deluded into thinking things are better off than they are,” said LISEP chairman Gene Ludwig, who served as U.S. Comptroller of the Currency under President Bill Clinton.

The organization’s new, more inclusive analysis is part of a broader movement to revamp outdated methods of gauging poverty and unemployment. The chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell, wrote in February that “published unemployment rates during COVID have dramatically understated the deterioration in the labor market.” And a report released earlier this year from United Ways of California, an antipoverty advocacy organization, used a “real cost measure” to estimate that 3.5 million working households in the state don’t make enough to meet their most basic necessities.

Unemployment

For Ludwig, the problem comes down to the government’s current definition of employed. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics defines a person as employed if that person works at least 1 hour during its 7-day survey period.

“You were counted as employed, even if you were desperate to have a full-time job,” Ludwig said.

To capture a more detailed view of the functionally unemployed, LISEP researchers included anyone unemployed, those working part-time but seeking full-time employment and people making below $20,000.

Luis Philipe Ruiz Gonzalez is one of those desperate for a full-time job.

After weathering the pandemic broke and living out of a motor home with his wife, the 66-year-old applied without success for a number of jobs, including at SolarCity and San Mateo County Health.

In August, he landed a part-time job delivering paint up and down the San Francisco Peninsula 7 hours a day from Tuesday to Friday. That month, he and his wife moved into his son’s old apartment, with half the rent paid by his son, a personal trainer.

“I am happy because I am working part time,” said Gonzalez, “but the problem is income, it’s not enough to survive.”

While Gonzalez likes the paint company, which pays him $21 an hour, rent takes half of his wages and the rest doesn’t stave off pangs of hunger at night.

Gonzalez sometimes lines up at San Mateo County charity Samaritan House for fish, fresh produce and dried goods.

“When you are a partial employee,” he said, “you can’t survive.”