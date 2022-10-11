By

San Bernardino is the third most unsafe city in the nation, out of 180. Oakland is number 8 and Los Angeles is number 11. I was shocked to see San Fran as the 46 most SAFE city. Guess they do nto count all the smash and grabs, assaults and other crimes, since the police will not arrest for them, it is no longer a reportable crime. “California cities rounded out the bottom of the charts when it came to measuring how many law enforcement employees worked in each city per capita. Fontana, Modesto, Fremont, Irvine and Chula Vista were ranked 172 through 176 for number of law enforcement officers. This ranking is surprising when considering that the state of California employs more law enforcement officers than most other states in the nation, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation .” With police leaving at a high rate and replacements being made ata low rate expect two things. One, more crime. Two, more people either leaving or buying guns. California is going to compete against Portland and Seattle for the title of “King of the Wild West”.

New study says these three California cities are the most unsafe

By Tori Gaines, KRON, 10/10/22

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from

Oakland, California is the eighth most dangerous city in the U.S. with a safety score of 60.45, according to the study. Los Angeles came in at number 11 on the list with a score of 60.75, but San Bernardino came in strong as the third most unsafe city with a score of 54.41.

The study compared 42 ‘key indicators of safety’ in 180 cities across the nation. The key indicators considered included everything from vaccination and unemployment rates to assaults per capita and even the quality of roads.

Oakland was ranked number 174 when considering home and community safety in the city. Over the weekend, city leaders in Oakland spoke out about the city’s high rate of deadly shootings, including the 102nd homicide that took place on Friday.

Oakland ranked number 155 when considering the risk of the city facing a natural disaster. However, the city fared a bit better when it came to its financial ranking, coming in strong at number 43.

San Francisco also made the list with an overall safety score of 69.5, making it the 46th most safe city in the US. The City by the Bay also fared very well financially, when considering financial safety San Francisco came in at the number four spot.

Another city in the South Bay also made the list, but for good reason. Fremont, California was listed as the 17th most safe city in the study with a safety score of 79.98. Fremont ranks number 10 for home and community safety and number five for financial safety.

California cities rounded out the bottom of the charts when it came to measuring how many law enforcement employees worked in each city per capita. Fontana, Modesto, Fremont, Irvine and Chula Vista were ranked 172 through 176 for number of law enforcement officers. This ranking is surprising when considering that the state of California employs more law enforcement officers than most other states in the nation, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation .