While Jerry Brown is confused and claims California is a Golden State, the people of California tell the truth. They understand high taxes, intolerant laws, bullying on campuses and in the community, the silence of the Governor and his Lt. Gov, Gavin Newsom to the ending of free speech, is a good reason to get out, while the getting is good. “Nearly half of working Californians are grappling with poverty, according to a new survey by the DC-based Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). “These are people who are working and in many cases, multiple jobs and they’re still not able to make ends meet,” said PRRI Chief Executive Officer Robert P. Jones. The survey also revealed that 42 percent of the state’s working poor families had at least one member who delayed medical treatment for financial reasons.” We have over 12 million living in poverty—in a State that continues to make more poor via high taxes and raising th4 cost of living. California? It lost it gloss in the 20th Century, since then it has been in decline.

New Survey Shows California Dream Continues To Fade

By Amita Sharma , KPBS, 8/28/18

Nearly half of working Californians are grappling with poverty, according to a new survey by the DC-based Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI).

“These are people who are working and in many cases, multiple jobs and they’re still not able to make ends meet,” said PRRI Chief Executive Officer Robert P. Jones.

The survey also revealed that 42 percent of the state’s working poor families had at least one member who delayed medical treatment for financial reasons.

More than a third struggle to cover rent or a mortgage and can’t pay at least one monthly bill. Forty-three percent have scaled back meals to save money.

“Grasping the magnitude of this problem and understanding the real-life struggles and hardships that impact these vulnerable workers, is critical for California policymakers, businesses and nonprofits who want to work to create a healthier, more robust employment environment in the state,” Jones said.

The state’s working poor were are also more likely to report that they or someone in their family had a negative experience at work. Seventy-three percent believe it in the power of workers organizing to protect their rights.

“Californians working but struggling with poverty face a web of workplace challenges that make meeting basic housing and healthcare needs extraordinarily difficult,” said PRRI Research Director Dan Cox. “They feel undervalued by their employers and doubt that much can be done to improve their working conditions.”

More than half of the state’s residents don’t believe hard work and resolve ensure success. Two thirds of the working poor said they would encourage young people to look for better opportunities outside their community.