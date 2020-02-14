New Voter Registration Law—Just Passed/Just Implemented–AFTER Election Started

Democrats are really desperate to change our laws and stuff the ballot boxes. About twenty days before the election—and ten days after people started voting, they once again change the registration laws.
Honest elections in California? We are no better than Cuba or Venezuela—image changing the rules AFTER voting started! Corruption, yet the people of California allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens and others not qualified to vote. A Federal court ruled we had THREE MILLION PEOPLE ILLEGALLY on our voting rolls. Yet those people have not been taken off—so a Democrat voter harvester can create those votes out of thin air. Honest elections—not in the former Golden State.
Advisories to County Elections Officials –
February 13, 2020
Presidential Primary: Residence Address and Political Party Preference Changes at Polling Locations
On February 13, 2020, the Governor signed urgency legislation that will apply to the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
Senate Bill (SB) 207 (Chapter 1 of the Statutes
of 2020) added Elections Code section 2119.5 and amended Elections Code section
2152 to allow an existing voter, after the close of registration through the
close of the polls on election day, to change their residence address within
the county or their political party preference by submitting a written request
to their elections official. The full text of SB 207 may be found here
http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SB207.
Comments
The audacity of our election officials obviously leaves people speechless. The whole “Voter’s Choice” program–which was not the choice of voters, but the scheme of The Future of California Elections group; along with the nefarious and unaccountable Ballot Harvesting provision, has totally gutted the security of our vote. Our elections are now wide open to numerous means of manipulation–anyone who denies this simply has not observed the many steps involved in processing the voted ballots.