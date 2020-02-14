New Voter Registration Law—Just Passed/Just Implemented–AFTER Election Started

By

Democrats are really desperate to change our laws and stuff the ballot boxes. About twenty days before the election—and ten days after people started voting, they once again change the registration laws. Honest elections in California? We are no better than Cuba or Venezuela—image changing the rules AFTER voting started! Corruption, yet the people of California allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens and others not qualified to vote. A Federal court ruled we had THREE MILLION PEOPLE ILLEGALLY on our voting rolls. Yet those people have not been taken off—so a Democrat voter harvester can create those votes out of thin air. Honest elections—not in the former Golden State.

Advisories to County Elections Officials –

February 13, 2020

Presidential Primary: Residence Address and Political Party Preference Changes at Polling Locations

On February 13, 2020, the Governor signed urgency legislation that will apply to the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.

Senate Bill (SB) 207 (Chapter 1 of the Statutes of 2020) added Elections Code section 2119.5 and amended Elections Code section 2152 to allow an existing voter, after the close of registration through the close of the polls on election day, to change their residence address within the county or their political party preference by submitting a written request to their elections official. The full text of SB 207 may be found here

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SB207.