‘New Way’ Republicans Draw Schwarzenegger/Mayes, Who Compare Party To Titanic, Urges Change

By

Arnold Schwarzenegger—who never raised money or campaigned for GOP candidates (except for one member of Congress) made it clear as Governor—he was a Democrat. While Jerry Brown has appointed 98% of his judges as Democrats—Arnold appointed 50% of his judges that were Democrats. Then you have the sore loser John Kasich. He wants to be President and Trump creamed him. Of course you have as the third leader of the effort to make the Republican pare just another Democrat operation, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who has been censured by the California Republican Party Board of Directors and gave the Democrats the seven votes needed to raise your gas taxes by 72 cents a gallon—with a large amount of that money NOT going to roads, but to the biggest scam in American history, the choo choo to nowhere. If you go to the article directly, you will recognize “Republican” Assemblyman Rocky Chavez—he voted to raise you gas taxes by 72 cents and give the money to the train. Yesterday he was on Varney and Company, SUPPORTING the Democrat policy of Sanctuary Cities. He then LIED—he claimed sanctuary cities in California are no different than how Texas treats illegal aliens. That is a flat out lie. In Texas, law enforcement turns over criminal illegal aliens to ICE—without hesitation. In California, contrary to the lie of Chavez, a cope turning over a foreign criminal to ICE is in trouble—and the criminal is let go into the shadows. Rocky Chavez wants to be a Congressman—if elected when sworn in, will he change Parties—good chance. Assemblyman Chad Mayes–GOP Champion Taxer

‘New Way’ Republicans Draw Schwarzenegger, Who Compares Party To Titanic, Urges Change

Ben Bradford, Capitol Radio, 3/21/18

About 200 people crowded onto a basketball court in an old building near downtown Los Angeles. They showed up to witness a faction of California Republicans urge the party to diverge from President Trump, and to moderate its tone and policy.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former presidential candidate — and current Ohio governor — John Kasich were keynote speakers at the event by the group New Way California.

A possible reason for the change in direction? California Republicans hold no statewide offices, and only one in four voters are registered with the party.

“Today we are the Titanic after it hit the iceberg, but before the last bit of the ship submerged,” Schwarzenegger said at the event. “But unlike the Titanic, we might be able to save Leonardo DiCaprio before he goes under.”

Schwarzenegger and the event’s organizers say Republicans need to change a divisive approach that has alienated key voting blocs, such as Latinos — the state’s largest ethnic demographic. Without mentioning Trump by name, New Way founder and state Assemblyman Chad Mayes criticized his rhetoric.

“The old way burns bridges and erects walls,” Mayes said. “The new way builds bridges and opens doors.”

The speakers were light on policy prescriptions, but generally argued Republicans must compromise with Democrats, rather than act as an opposition party. Whether current Republicans will go for that is an open question. Mayes tried compromising with Gov. Jerry Brown on cap-and-trade legislation last year, and he lost his post as Republican leader.

“Look, we want this party to survive, but we’ve got to stop playing ideological games, and start thinking about the customers,” Kasich said, referring to voters. “And, help these folks. Help Chad. It’s going to be lonely for a while.”

But Ruben Guerra, a Democrat who chairs the Latin Business Association and voted for Schwarzenegger, says he’s open to supporting New Way candidates.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life, but now I’m not loyal to that anymore,” Guerra said. “I’m loyal to the right people being in place.”

Political consultant Cassandra Pye suggested organizers could still broaden their appeal.

“We’ve got to have more women in the room next time,” Pye said.

Many attendees said they came specifically to see Schwarzenegger. One test for this new faction of Republicans will be whether they can sustain momentum past this first event without his celebrity presence.