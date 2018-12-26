New York City: You Can Attack Our Cops—NO Punishment!

By

Visit New York at your own risk. You know criminals have guns—the cops can’t do anything about it. Many crimes are no longer punished or even investigated. Now the policy of New York is to ALLOW attacks on police, without punishment. The cops have to live in fear of criminals and the DA’s office—who prefers to protect criminals that the public. “Attacking a cop has joined fare beating and public urination on the list of subway misbehavior Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance won’t bother prosecuting. Officer Syed Ali — an Army combat vet who served in Iraq and Afghanistan — had no trouble fending off five homeless vagrants with his baton and his feet as they came at him one by one on Sunday night. The attack, captured on video, was viewed 4 million times on Twitter. As of Tuesday night, none of the men were to be prosecuted, said Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan DA Cy Vance. Frost said the problem is that the police never charged the men with attacking Ali. Could it be the cops were told the DA would not prosecute the attackers, so why make the arrests and charges? This makes no sense. But be aware—if you are harmed in New York your insurance company could refuse to cover you, since you voluntarily entered a war zone—where government allows attacks on cops, so why not visitors? Maybe if insurance companies sent out notices, the DA might get concerned. Visit New York—only if you are able to protect yourself—the cops are not able to protect themselves.

Five homeless vagrants face no charges in attack on cop seen in viral video, says Manhattan DA

By Thomas Tracy and JOHN ANNESE , | New York Daily News, 12/25/18

Attacking a cop has joined fare beating and public urination on the list of subway misbehavior Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance won’t bother prosecuting.

Officer Syed Ali — an Army combat vet who served in Iraq and Afghanistan — had no trouble fending off five homeless vagrants with his baton and his feet as they came at him one by one on Sunday night. The attack, captured on video, was viewed 4 million times on Twitter.

As of Tuesday night, none of the men were to be prosecuted, said Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan DA Cy Vance.

Frost said the problem is that the police never charged the men with attacking Ali.

“When people are arrested for attacking officers, we prosecute them. These men were not arrested for attacking an officer,” Frost said.

“They were arrested for sleeping on the floor of a subway station – a rules violation, not a crime. We have not prosecuted this violation since March 2016 under a policy jointly established with the Police Commissioner and Mayor.”

That agreement also curbed prosecutions for fare jumping, public urination, and a slew of other minor offenses. It has since been replicated citywide.

The decision not to charge the men outraged Officer Ali’s union, which placed the blame on the District Attorney’s office.

“There’s no telling how much damage these mopes would have done to that courageous police officer had he not been equipped to handle them. Had it gone the other way we might have had a seriously injured or dead police officer instead,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

“It’s wrong that they were not charged for attacking him. The District Attorney’s job is to prosecute crimes, not to act like a social advocate.”

A homeless man who squared off with a cop in the subway sings from his hospital bed.

Even though the men will not be charged, Mayor de Blasio on Tuesday said the city must not countenance attacks on police or other uniformed workers.

“What extraordinary professionalism and bravery by NYPD Officer Syed Ali,” de Blasio tweeted. “Attacking our men and women in uniform won’t ever be tolerated.”

Ali’s actions also earned him a citation from Councilman Chaim Deutsch (D-Brooklyn), who visited Ali at the NYPD Transit Task Force base in North Brooklyn.

“Why were the attackers released? Deutsch asked on Twitter. “Were they offered mental health treatment and shelter, or are they back out on the streets, free to assault somebody else, or worse? Many unanswered questions.”

One of the alleged attackers returned Tuesday night to the scene of the fight, the East Broadway F train stop on the Lower East Side. He crawled under a turnstile and did a somersault, and confirmed to reporters that he was one of the men in the fracas. He then ran off.

Ali encountered the men at the East Broadway station Sunday night when a woman approached him and said a group of homeless men were harassing her. He told them to leave and they “approached him aggressively,” as police sources said.

Cell phone video captured what happened next — Ali used a baton and his feet to keep the men at bay as they came at him, one by one.

One of the men lurched at him and fell onto the tracks. Ali may have saved the man’s life by calling for MTA officials to cut power to the third rail — before he radioed for backup.

Police took five homeless men into custody — Oseas Garcia, 32, Juan Munez, 27, Raul Ruiz, 29. Elisoe Alvarez Santos, 36 and Leobardo Alvarado, 31 — at first processing them as intoxicated emotionally disturbed people.

After the fight, one of the men mugged for a camera from his hospital bed, belting out a tune, video obtained by the Daily News shows.

All five returned to the station after their release. Police sources say vagrants often drink and get

Ali’s handling of the incident won praise from the NYPD Muslim Officers Society, of which he is a member.

“We’d like to commend him for his use of restraint where he made sure that he utilized the minimum (force) necessary,” said Capt. Adeel Rana, the society’s president. “It might have something to do with his military training but the majority of it is him being calm under pressure situations.”

Ali, an Army reservist, has been deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan and saw combat in Iraq in 2008.

He also made headlines last year for speaking out against racial profiling after he was detained at Kennedy Airport for extra screening in April 2017 when he returned home from Istanbul — and threatened with arrest when he asked how long he’d be held, he told the New York Times at the time.

“I feel like my rights were violated,” Ali told the newspaper shortly after the incident. “Are you telling me that every guy with the last name Ali is a terrorist? Are you telling me every guy with brown skin coming in from overseas is a terrorist?”

De Blasio said that the police will up their presence at the East Broadway F train stop “to ensure officers have the support they need.”

Former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton — credited with helping clean up the subways as Transit Police chief in the early 1990s — said the city must deal with the vagrancy and quality-of-life issues that led to the attack on Ali.

“NYC’s decline in the 70s & 80s began in the subways,” Bratton wrote on Twitter . “The quality-of-life declines & warning signs are all there for it to happen once again.”