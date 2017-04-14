New York Recognizes 31 GENDERS—NOT a Typo—Crazier Than California!

By

Congratulations to Jerry Brown and his Sacramento buddies—California is no longer the weirdest State in the Union—New York may have won that honor. While we are taught there are two genders—m ale and female, in New York there are 31 genders recognized by the Socialist/hedonistic government of the city that never sleeps (It can’t sleep since it is working hard to create new genders. Yes, there are males and females. Lesbians are not a gender, they are women that sexually like women. Homosexuals are not a gender, they are men that like men sexually. Transgenders are either men who feel like women, or women that feel like men. Dictionary.com says this, “noun either the male or female division of a species, especially as differentiated by social and cultural roles and behavior: the feminine gender. Compare sex (def 1).”

a similar category of human beings that is outside the male/female binary classification and is based on the individual’s personal awareness or identity.

See also third gender.” Here are some of the “new” genders” recognized by New York: Two-Spirit Trans Agender Third Sex Gender Fluid Non-Binary Transgender Androgyne Gender Gifted Gender Blender Femme Person of Transgender Experience This is not a comedy routine—Mayor Di Blasio is serious! Please do not laugh too hard.

Here Are the 31 Gender Identities New York City Recognizes

By Nahema Marchal, Heat Street, 5/25/16

The City of New York is deeply committed to protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ folks. So much so that Big apple residents can choose from a flurry of sobriquets — 31 in total, many of which fall along the male/female/trans continuum— to describe their identity, without ever having to show “proof” of gender.

Here’s the complete list:

Bi-gendered Cross-dresser Drag King Drag Queen Femme Queen Female-to-Male FTM Gender Bender Genderqueer Male-to-Female MTF Non-Op HIJRA Pangender Transexual/Transsexual Trans Person Woman Man Butch Two-Spirit Trans Agender Third Sex Gender Fluid Non-Binary Transgender Androgyne Gender Gifted Gender Blender Femme Person of Transgender Experience Androgynous

My personal favorite is two-spirit. Wait… is that cultural appropriation?