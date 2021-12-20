By

Every once in a while the NY Times has a great idea. Now, the editors are concerned that sporting events like the NBA, NFL, MLB and hockey are spreading the virus. The Times wants to stop he games till the crisis is over. I agree. I think these professional sporting events need to be totally stopped till no masks are needed and 100 days have gone by without a new case of the virus or any of its variants. Of course the big losers in this will be China and American firms that use slave labor to create shirts and other items sold at stadiums. The BLM, which is getting millions from the NFL to promote racism and violence will not have the money from your ticket sales. Fauci has said we will never be able to fly again without wearing a mask. What he means is that he KNWS the vaccine is merely a placebo. A few days ago the fully vaccinated governor of Maryland got COVID. Several reality shows, with cast member fully vaccinated, had to be closed down due to COVID. The Times is right, lets end sports till the virus is gone—add to that films and TV shows till we can fly without a mask, What do you think?

New York Times Demands All Sports Leagues Shut Down for ‘Public Health’

Warner Todd Huston , Breitbart, 12/17/21

In a recent op-ed, the New York Times demanded that all sports leagues shut down for “public health” over the fear of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“It’s time to press pause on games, matches, and meets,” the Times piously exclaimed in its editorial. “If we’re genuinely interested in public health, genuinely invested in slowing the virus and saving lives, we need to look at the storm that has gathered and take shelter from it.

“Come back in February, or later,” the so-called “paper of record” advised.

The Times went on to suggest new policies for all sports leagues, including a long break followed by mask-wearing.

“It’s time for sports leagues to mandate vaccination for every player. No shot, no games or practices or hanging at team headquarters,” the paper claimed.

The left-wing nannies continued, recommending, “Time that all teams require proof of vaccination from fans and, yes, the wearing of masks. When we see 100,000 fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder at the biggest stadiums, a sea of unmasked multitudes, everyone screaming at the top of their lungs, what message does that send?”

“Time to get back to the rigor of daily testing,” the paper added.

Most of the nation’s biggest pro sports leagues claim league-wide vaccination rates of 95 percent and higher. The NHL even claims it is 10 percent vaccinated. And yet, they are still throwing players into isolation and canceling and rescheduling games because of positive test results among players and coaching staff.

The evidence seems obvious that vaccinations do not in any way prevent people from contracting the coronavirus — or at last finding the virus present in their system resulting in asymptomatic infection.

Testing and masks clearly have not stopped the virus if these huge leagues continue to cancel or reschedule games during outbreaks of positive tests. It should also be noted that few members of any of these leagues have fallen severely ill, much less been hospitalized with the virus.

There has also never been any proof that large numbers of fans gathered together for games have become “super spreader events.” College football has been filling stadiums for a year, now, and there have been no great outbreaks of the virus among fans.

The Times concluded that we are “at war” with the coronavirus. But reality seems to prove that the paper is at war with the facts.