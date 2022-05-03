Newesom: California is Sanctuary for Illegal Aliens, Foreign Criminals and Killing of Babies

By

Gavin Newsom claims to be of the Catholic religion. Yet, as governor he has announced he will fight like hell to kill as many babies as possible. Let me define that—he wants to pay for pregnant women to come to California to kill their babies. Literally, he wants women to come visit Disneyland then kill their babies. When abortion is permitted, State by State, Newsom is going to be in competition with the governors of Colorado and Connecticut as the best place for killing babies. What an “honor”. Under Newsom and the Democrats, California will be a sanctuary for criminals from foreign nations, human traffickers, the drug cartels and baby killing. Makes you proud to be a Californian.

CA Governor Gavin Newsom After Leaked Roe Decision: ‘We Are Going to Fight Like Hell’

JORDAN DIXON-HAMILTON, Breitbart, 5/2/22

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “we are going to fight like hell,” after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked on Monday evening.

After Politico reported on an initial draft written by Justice Samuel Alito that signaled the Court would overturn the landmark abortion case, Newsom promised “fury” and pledged to “fight like hell.”

“Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced,” Newsom tweeted. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

According to Politico:

The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Before Monday’s leak, legal scholars expected that the Court would overturn the near 50-year-old decision during the current term. In anticipation of the “inevitability,” Newsom promised in December that California would become a “sanctuary” for abortion patients.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Newsom said about abortion rights. “We are looking at ways to support the inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.”