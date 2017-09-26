By

Think the cost of housing for 58,000 people goes up if they have to wait more than 30 years for housing to be built. Believe good paying jobs are not created because special interests are able to hold up the development of commercial property for decades—or that government revenues do not go up due to economic activity because radicals decide to put roadblocks in place of job creation? “Environmental groups Monday reached a deal with developers that could clear the way for the massive Newhall Ranch project on a swath of undeveloped land along the Golden State (5) Freeway in northern Los Angeles County, possibly ending decades of legal battles and protests. Concessions To Native American And Environmental Concerns “This is a tremendous settlement that provides for added protections for Native American resources and the environment and allows one of the nation’s most innovative new communities to take an important step forward — addressing California’s housing crisis and fueling the region’s economy,” said Emile Haddad, president and CEO of developer FivePoint Holdings. Why do we have a housing crisis—because projects for 58,000 and projects for 58 people are held up for years, creating higher prices and less job growth? This project is a great example of the problem. In Atascadero it took twenty years for a housing developer to finally give up building homes. This is the crisis, not affordable housing.

Newhall Ranch Development Project Settlement Could End Decades Of Legal Battles And Protests

LA West Media, 9/25/17

Environmental groups Monday reached a deal with developers that could clear the way for the massive Newhall Ranch project on a swath of undeveloped land along the Golden State (5) Freeway in northern Los Angeles County, possibly ending decades of legal battles and protests.

Concessions To Native American And Environmental Concerns

“This is a tremendous settlement that provides for added protections for Native American resources and the environment and allows one of the nation’s most innovative new communities to take an important step forward — addressing California’s housing crisis and fueling the region’s economy,” said Emile Haddad, president and CEO of developer FivePoint Holdings.

FivePoint officials said the deal will provide “critically needed housing and jobs” to the area, while protecting Native American cultural resources and protecting “sensitive species” in the Santa Clara River watershed.

According to FivePoint, the company will create a “Santa Clara River Conservation Fund” aimed at promoting conservation of endangered species in the area. The company plans to put $25 million into the fund to protect species along a six-mile stretch of the river.

Under the agreement, Newhall will provide about $16 million to establish an independent conservancy led by representatives of the environmental groups, and an additional $8 million to manage spineflowers and enhance their habitat, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Coalition Who Protested The Development To Drop Legal Challenges

The company also reached an agreement with the Wishtoyo Foundation, a nonprofit Native American organization, to provide a parcel of land and undisclosed funding for construction of a multimillion-dollar cultural center on ancestral lands within the development, The Times reported.

“After many years of challenges concerning the health and spiritual wellness of our river, we have come to an agreement which will allow us to work together to protect natural and cultural resources and endangered species along the river,” said Mati Waiya, ceremonial elder of the Santa Clara River Turtle Clan and executive director of the Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation.

As a result of the agreements, a coalition led by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Wishtoyo Foundation/Ventura Coastkeeper, the California Native Plant Society and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will drop legal challenges to the project.

“No Matter What, This Massive Development Was Going To Break Ground”

“No matter what, this massive development was going to break ground in a matter of months, so we’re glad to have these important benefits in place for wildlife, the climate and local communities,” said Aruna Prabhala, staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. “Newhall’s commitment to install thousands of solar panels and cut greenhouse gas pollution is a radical departure from its previous approach. This should be a climate wake-up call for developers across California.”

According to the group, Newhall Ranch will include about 10,000 solar installations, producing 250 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity annually. It will also include 25,000 electric vehicle chargers both within the development and around the county, and the agreement will restrict development on 9,000 acres of land in Ventura County.

Other Environmental Groups Continue Legal Challenges

Two other environmental groups, however, opted not to join in the settlement and continue their legal challenges.

Lynne Plambeck of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment — one of the groups that opted out of the settlement — told The Times the deal is a “Faustian bargain.”

“We’ve gotten something material and we’ve sold our souls,” she said. “We would not be able to say anything on the next 21,000 units. We would not be able to object if the (greenhouse) gas mitigation didn’t come through as required. We would be precluded from saying anything if gas started seeping into people’s homes.”

More Large Developments On The Way

The project is envisioned as housing 58,000 people, and including 13 million square feet of commercial space.

The Times reported that Newhall Ranch will join other large developments to be built along the Interstate 5 corridor. To the north, developers built a massive outlet mall and are planning a housing and resort project at Tejon Ranch.