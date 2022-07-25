By

Los Angeles spent hundreds of millions to build one bridge. Now they have a bridge and a place for vandals, criminals and barbers to do their business. In fact, so much crime that they had to shut down the bridge, twice so far—in just over a couple of weeks. “The 6th Street Bridge is a downtown Los Angeles viaduct that connects the Arts District and Boyle Heights. It’s been open less than two weeks and has been plagued by “street takeovers,” vandalism, drag racing, and criminal activity. The police have been forced to shut the bridge down twice, including Saturday evening as mobs threatened to get out of control. How respectful? A barber was giving a haircut right in the middle of the bridge.” Instead of a bridge for cars they created a bridge for cars, bicycles, pedestrians and people to have a Party or do business. L.A. could not even get building a bridge right.

Newly Opened Bridge in Los Angeles Magnet for Flash Mobs, Drag Racing, and Violence

BY RICK MORAN, PJ Media, 7/24/22

The 6th Street Bridge is a downtown Los Angeles viaduct that connects the Arts District and Boyle Heights. It’s been open less than two weeks and has been plagued by “street takeovers,” vandalism, drag racing, and criminal activity. The police have been forced to shut the bridge down twice, including Saturday evening as mobs threatened to get out of control.

How respectful? A barber was giving a haircut right in the middle of the bridge.

It’s a very pretty bridge, too.

Of course, those spans are an open invitation to drunks, Instagram daredevils, and others looking for their 15 seconds of fame.

NBC4:

The bridge in Boyle Heights east of downtown Los Angeles opened earlier this month and almost immediately became an attractive landmark for escapades and unruly behavior that tied up traffic. On Thursday night, video showed people climbing the 60-foot high arches and a heavily damaged pickup parked on the bridge.

The pickup was damaged in a crash Thursday that scattered vehicle body parts in lanes. No arrests or injuries were reported.

On Monday, police closed the bridge for about an hour overnight due to a takeover that involved about 60 to 100 vehicles. A driver performing burnouts during the takeover was arrested later this week in a hit-and-run crash on the bridge. The man left the scene, but left his Dodge Challenger behind.

Yeah, well, no one ever accused these nuts of being very smart.