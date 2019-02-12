Newsom Addresses Migrant Shelter Dilemma in San Diego–by DEMANDING More Illegal aliens in California

By

Gavin Newsom is a hypocrite. On one hand he wants open borders—which causes crime, drugs, crowded schools and hospitals, takes jobs from Americans. On the other hand he is willing to spend the tax dollars of honest Californians to promote illegal aliens coming into this State. Tuition assistance for college, free education, housing provided and legal aid to fight deportation—all at the expense of those that obey the law. “On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom came to San Diego to discuss the funding in his proposed budget for a shelter and its new location. The governor touted the progress while flanked by San Diego state legislators, county officials and leaders of the nonprofits that have been operating the shelter. If he wants to shelter illegal aliens, maybe he has room at his mansion. Maybe he could build thr shelters in Mexico and let that country finance the illegal aliens. What do you think?

Sacramento Report: Newsom Addresses Migrant Shelter Dilemma in San Diego

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to CARB. (Not sure what that is? We’ve got you.) Plus: lawmakers want more granny flats, the latest on police resistance to releasing misconduct records and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.

Jesse Marx, Voice of San Diego , 2/1/19



Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with San Diego leaders to discuss aid for asylum-seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This week saw strides toward at least temporarily solving San Diego’s migrant shelter dilemma.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom came to San Diego to discuss the funding in his proposed budget for a shelter and its new location. The governor touted the progress while flanked by San Diego state legislators, county officials and leaders of the nonprofits that have been operating the shelter.

“This is a community that has stepped up, as a community,” Newsom said. “It’s taken account, taken responsibility for the human condition.”

The Rapid Response Network, a coalition of nonprofits and service providers in San Diego, has been providing shelter and care to asylum-seekers being dropped off in San Diego before they connect with sponsors elsewhere in the United States. In late October, the Department of Homeland Security changed its policy of reviewing post-release plans for asylum-seeking families, creating a nightly scramble to shelter the families, provide them with medical screenings and arrange transportation for them to get to their final destination.

But the organizations have been raising alarms for months that they’re running out of resources. A city permit for their temporary shelter location – the fifth location since October – is also set to expire in February. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors voted to allow the nonprofits to use the old family courthouse building as a shelter until December .

Newsom’s budget proposal includes $25 million over five years for immigration and human-trafficking related issues at the border, of which $5 million could be made available this year for the service providers operating the migrant shelter in San Diego. San Diego legislators have been working to release that money as soon as possible.

The budget proposal will go before the state Assembly next week.

Newsom also said his administration would be reviewing the work the National Guard has been doing at the border , indicating there may be some changes to the deployment in the near future.

“I’ve been very open and honest and transparent about my anxiety around the original agreement and my desire to as they say, ‘turn the page,’” he said. “Conditions on the border are changing. The Guard are working in many different capacities. Some may be appropriate, from my humble perspective, others may be less so.”

When then-Gov. Jerry Brown OK’d sending California National Guard troops to the border last year, he told federal officials the agreement was contingent on those troops not participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. But as VOSD reported in August , “in two cases in which federal prosecutors charged someone with a misdemeanor for illegally entering the country, court documents describe California National Guard soldiers playing a role in apprehending unauthorized immigrants.”