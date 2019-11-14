Newsom Administration: California Goes Back to Dark Ages—Turn Out the Lights

By

Gavin Newsom has turned the lights out for many in California. President Trump wants to reverse the Obama edict to make America the land of the Luddites—in the dark. Under the Democrats they want us to buy $10 light bulbs that give just over half the light of a fifty cent light bulb. Democrats want us in the dark. President Trump is reversing this dangerous Obama order. Yet, Guv Newsom, as the Governor of a NATION has declared it does not matter—he wants us in the dark. “A California board voted to enact tougher energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, pushing back against a rollback from the Trump administration. A new rule from the Department of Energy (DOE) eliminates energy efficiency standards for half the bulbs on the market, a move critics say will make the U.S. a dumping ground for energy-sucking, cost-ineffective bulbs. The vote from the California Energy Commission essentially bars sales of incandescent and halogen bulbs by adopting stronger energy efficiency standards. The state banned the sale of such pear-shaped bulbs in 2018, but the rule will now extend to all other shapes of bulbs — a wide collection used in chandeliers, recessed lighting and other lamps that DOE just rolled back.

California bucks Trump administration lightbulb rollback with tougher state standard

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill,- 11/13/19



A California board voted to enact tougher energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, pushing back against a rollback from the Trump administration.

A new rule from the Department of Energy (DOE) eliminates energy efficiency standards for half the bulbs on the market, a move critics say will make the U.S. a dumping ground for energy-sucking, cost-ineffective bulbs.

The vote from the California Energy Commission essentially bars sales of incandescent and halogen bulbs by adopting stronger energy efficiency standards. The state banned the sale of such pear-shaped bulbs in 2018, but the rule will now extend to all other shapes of bulbs — a wide collection used in chandeliers, recessed lighting and other lamps that DOE just rolled back.

Multiple state and environment and consumer groups have already sued over the DOE rule, citing a portion of law that bars “backsliding” on energy efficiency standards.

But the California decision represents another instance of the state pushing ahead with greener policies than the Trump administration, using the size of its population to push companies to make more environmentally friendly products.

The state is also in a battle with President Trump over vehicle emissions standards.

California has argued it needs to tougher standards to battle poor air quality, but the Trump administration has said auto manufacturers will produce better, cleaner, safer cars if they only have to meet one national standard.