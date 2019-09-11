Newsom Administration: We HATE Parents and Children That Want Freedom

By

To Guv Newsom and the Politburo running Sacramento, parents are just sperm and egg donors. Once conceived government will decide if the baby is allowed to live, instead of protecting it from harm. Sacramento will decide what foods kids will eat, indoctrinate them in government schools. Now, government—NOT you or your doctor, will decide what poisons are put into your child’s body. That is the real goal—total control of your children—from birth (if they allow it) till college—then government owns them.

What does a typical Newsom Administration appointee thunk about you and your kids” In her own words, the now departed Director of California Health Care Services”

My guess is that she really prefers you had aborted them! These are sick people—they need therapy and must stay away from decent people until well.

A high-level departure

Dan Morain, What Matters, 9/11/19



Anti-vaccine activists outside the governor’s office.

A high-ranking state health official announced her resignation Tuesday, after posting a sharp-edged Facebook message disparaging anti-vax activists who had been massing outside the governor’s Capitol office this week.

Jennifer Morton Kent headed the Department of Health Care Services since 2015, where she helped to vastly expand health care through Covered California and Medi-Cal, providing health coverage for 13 million people.

Kent oversaw opioid-reduction efforts, a program that provides service to 200,000 children with extremely complex medical conditions, and various cost-saving initiatives.

She also posted on Facebook a photo of the bronze bear outside the governor’s office. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated the statue, known as Bacteria Bear, because visiting children invariably touch it.

“The Capitol is filled with a bunch of flat-earthers today. My poor sweet Bacteria Bear is dripping with unvaccinated booger-eating germs. #believeinscience #vaccinateyourgoddamnkids”

Newsom office : “Jennifer Kent has been a strong leader who has overseen many important improvements in the Medi-Cal programs, including expanding coverage and tackling high prescription drug costs. Her contributions have made our state stronger and Californians healthier.”

: “Jennifer Kent has been a strong leader who has overseen many important improvements in the Medi-Cal programs, including expanding coverage and tackling high prescription drug costs. Her contributions have made our state stronger and Californians healthier.” Kent’s memo to staff: “I always said that it was the best job I would ever have–and it’s the hardest job I’ve ever had.”