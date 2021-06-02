By

People are leaving the State before their children are forced to take an experimental drug that government refuses to let us know the risks being taken. Infertility, cancer, gout, heart issues in the future? No one knows because government is hiding the information—but bribing folks to take the jab. “Governor Newsom has announced a lottery sweepstakes where five lucky vaccinated Californians will be allowed to leave California for a better state. Each winner, chosen at random, will get a free U-Haul rental and a nice property in another state of their choice, no questions asked. While this sounds crazy—Newsom IS giving away $116 million in tax dollars, with top prize of $1.5 million—for taking a risk with your life. So, a U-Haul may not be out of the question.

Newsom Announces Sweepstakes Where 5 Lucky Winners Get To Move Out Of California

Babylon Bee.com 5/28/21

SACRAMENTO, CA—Governor Newsom has announced a lottery sweepstakes where five lucky vaccinated Californians will be allowed to leave California for a better state.

Each winner, chosen at random, will get a free U-Haul rental and a nice property in another state of their choice, no questions asked.

“Do you want to leave this hellhole? Then get the shot!” Newsom said at a press conference Friday. “We’ll even spring for the long U-Haul and a trailer so you can bring your car along. Which is great, since your car will be illegal here in a decade.”

“Come one, come all, step right up and win the prize of a lifetime!” he added, donning a top hat and a cane and dancing around the U-Haul lot. “Who’s gonna win? Nobody knows! It could be you! So get the vaccine and see just how much freedom there is once you leave the Golden State!”

At the announcement, millions of Californians rushed to get vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the state to 138 million.