Newsom: Buy Health Care Government Approves or Else?

Totalitarian nations demand citizens live life as government commands, not as they like. The reason we have Donald Trump as President today is because Barack Obama and his Democrats decided to take care of every aspect of our lives. They demanded that you pay for worthless health care, approved by government that was too expensive for most, with limited services. Or, you pay a fine to the IRS. Now Newsom has joined the Obama theory of government—the people belong to the State. “In a rebuke to President Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday called for California to reinstate the individual mandate and require all residents to purchase health insurance. “Every person should have access to quality, affordable health care,” Newsom said in his inaugural address in Sacramento. “Far-away judges and politicians may try to turn back our progress. But we will never waver in our pursuit of guaranteed health care for all Californians.” The individual mandate was a key part of Obamacare that Republicans in Congress voted to remove in 2017. Requiring everyone to buy health insurance increased the size of the insurance pool, with premiums paid by healthy people helping to support the medical costs of others needing care.” A .long with high taxes and a very high cost of living, including housing, water and energy, this mandate will push more millennial’s out of State—they will no longer afford the wonderful weather. Looks like Newsom is continuing the Brown policy of depopulating the State.

Gov. Newsom Calls for Reinstating Health Insurance Mandate in California

Posted by Chris Jennewein , Times of San Diego, 1/7/19

In a rebuke to President Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday called for California to reinstate the individual mandate and require all residents to purchase health insurance.

“Every person should have access to quality, affordable health care,” Newsom said in his inaugural address in Sacramento. “Far-away judges and politicians may try to turn back our progress. But we will never waver in our pursuit of guaranteed health care for all Californians.”

The individual mandate was a key part of Obamacare that Republicans in Congress voted to remove in 2017. Requiring everyone to buy health insurance increased the size of the insurance pool, with premiums paid by healthy people helping to support the medical costs of others needing care.

In a statement, the governor’s office called for “fighting back against the federal government’s attempts to destroy the Affordable Care Act by reinstating the individual mandate at the state level.”

Reinstating the mandate was part of a package of proposals and executive actions the new Governor made on his first day in office, including:

A dramatic expansion of Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program, to cover young undocumented adults

Subsidies through Medi-Cal to help middle-class families pay for insurance

Creating a state-purchasing program for prescription drugs used in Medi-Cal. “We will use our market power and our moral power to demand fairer prices for prescription drugs,” Newsom said.

Establishing a California Surgeon General

The governor campaigned on a pledge of health care for all Californians. His actions Monday come as a Texas judge’s ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional heads to the U.S. Supreme Court for a final determination.