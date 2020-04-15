Newsom: California giving illegals $500 cash

By

Gavin Newsom using our police to protect illegal aliens from ICE and deportation. He has pardoned hardened criminals, so they would not be deported. Last year he and his band of Regressive Democrats used your tax dollars and took health care away from honest citizens, so they could cover about one million illegal aliens with MediCaid. Now, while we have vets on the streets, kids out of school, million out of work, he is using YOUR money to help illegal aliens. “Taxpayers are kicking in $75 million for the money, while a group of charities has committed to raise another $50 million for a total of $125 million. A group of charities has already donated $5.5 million for the fund, including the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor. Newsom said the money will not be distributed based on income. “Their personal information will not be required to get those support,” he said. The “good news” is that Gavin is only using $75 million of tax dollars for this purpose. At what point will the people say stop? Oh, under what authority did he give away our money to law breakers—no questions asked?

California giving illegals $500 cash

One News Now, 4/15/20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (April 15, 2020) — California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has announced the state will be giving $500 cash payments to thousands of illegal immigrants living in that state.

California has an estimated 2 million illegal immigrants. They are not eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which gives cash payments to most Americans plus boosts unemployment benefits by $600 per week.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom, who noted 10% of the state’s workforce are illegals.

Taxpayers are kicking in $75 million for the money, while a group of charities has committed to raise another $50 million for a total of $125 million. A group of charities has already donated $5.5 million for the fund, including the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor.

Newsom said the money will not be distributed based on income. “Their personal information will not be required to get those support,” he said.

Last year, California became the first state to give taxpayer funded health benefits to low-income adults 25 and younger living in the country illegally. This year, Newsom had proposed expanding those benefits to seniors 65 and older.