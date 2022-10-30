By

The Left does not believe in the Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim or other religions. But they are religious—they are member of the Climate Change religion. They have Faith that the world will collapse and meltdown if they do not destroy the economies and livres of the 8 billion people on earth. Interesting, the previous heads of this religion—Paul Ehrlich, Al Gore and Greta Thunberg are looking at the new Lord of the Earth, Gavin Newsom.

HALBE: Newsom Conveniently Speaks On Behalf Of ‘Mother Nature’ To Ram Through His Climate Agenda

Photo by Ross Stone on Unsplash

TORBEN HALBE, Daily Caller, 10/29/22

Gov. Gavin Newson has blamed California’s recent drought on “Mother Nature’s fury,” and this should raise alarm bells for anyone interested in arresting government overreach in the Golden State. We should beware of those who claim to speak for made-up entities like Mother Nature. More often than not, it’s just their own authoritarian desires speaking.

After months of intense drought, California saw some much-needed rainfall in September. Nonetheless, this was the state’s fourth dry year in a row — a stretch that has only happened six times before in recorded history. And meteorologists predict fall will be hot and dry.

But is this really anyone’s fault? Newsom certainly thinks so. Having read the signs, he attributes the drought to a deity’s wrath. And he’s not the only politician to do so. Such divination is a rhetorical trend in global warming.

The same terminology was used in 2021, when Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, justified an emergency ban on water pumping. “Mother Nature and climate change have brought us the situation that we have,” she said. “And therefore the decisions that you have to make have very real impacts on people.”

Just this July, Atlantic columnist Ronald Brownstein, writing about a heatwave that followed the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon in the power industry, said that, “Mother Nature is entering a dissenting opinion on [the decision] that weakened the federal government’s ability to combat climate change.”

It should come as no surprise to skeptics that, evidently, there’s only one cure to Mother Nature’s ire: emergency powers for the government that circumvent normal democratic procedures and immobilize the market economy. In that sense, all the talk about Mother Nature is just a rephrasing of the tired “climate emergency” line adopted by the UN and EU, amongst others.

Manufactured states of emergency are a weak spot for liberalism and democracy, as both defenders and enemies of liberty have known for a long time. German political philosopher and prominent member of the Nazi Party Carl Schmitt once observed, “Whoever controls the state of exception is the sovereign.”

Schmitt believed power never actually resides with parliament or the public, but with strong leaders — the people who take control when things go sideways. In his mind, this proved that authoritarianism was the ideal system of government.

At the other end of the political spectrum, American economist Thomas Sowell, an outspoken defender of liberty, made similar observations about states of emergency. In his book “The Vision of the Anointed,” he highlighted that establishing a crisis, normally on bad data, was the first step of a standard pattern of intellectual power grabs. Unlike Schmitt, however, Sowell does not think this is ideal. He believes the pattern can and ought to be stopped and freedom saved.