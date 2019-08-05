Newsom Fight Against Trump Could DEFEAT Democrat Legislators

By

What is amazing is that some legislative Democrats are opposed to this approach. Why? Because some business and agriculture interests support them. If these Democrats support the end of their businesses, then they will support the Republican challengers. Did the Democrats open a door to Republican 2020 victories? Only if the GOP can take advantage of it.

California Democrats versus Trump

San Diego News Desk, 8/3/19

The battle between California and the Trump administration strikes again, but this time, it involves environmental regulations. However, California is now adding a new method to their battle strategy-attempting to override Trump’s power in regards to weakening environmental protections. Essentially, any federal protection Trump plans to remove, California will make them into state regulations.

California plans to use this method of attack against David Bernhardt, Trump’s Interior secretary. Bernhardt was a former lobbyist for the nation’s largest irrigation district along with being a supporter of lessening the Endangered Species Act to provide more water to Valley farmers. The new legislation, SB 1, which would turn any federal protection threatened to be removed into state regulation, could prohibit Bernhardt from going through with his plan.

The bill, promoted by Senate president pro tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), plans to put it through Legislature before mid-September. As of right now, Republicans have aggressively opposed the bill, and it is now sitting in the Appropriations Committee. Interestingly enough, moderate Democrats have been fighting the bill due to their business and agriculture interests. Governor Newsom has yet to comment, but he will most likely support the bill due to his vendetta against President Trump. Atkins, though, wants to reassure voters that the legislation is not about trashing Trump but only about the policy.

Her bill is still receiving heavy criticism from special interests. The California Chamber of Commerce has articulated how the legislation is wrong and would severely cut down on jobs. Furthermore, the Chamber President opposes the bill because the state would be adopting regulations without proper analysis. The California Building Industry Association disagrees with the bill because of the problems it would create for homebuilders should the state accept more construction projects. Lastly, the legislation further aggravates the water issue in California. Water district managers have sent a letter to Legislature expressing their opposition because of the threat it poses to citizen’s water supply.

While the bill will most likely reach the Assembly floor, there is an equal amount of opposition waiting for it. In the end, the bill intends to oppose any action taken by the President-making it just another battle in the war of California versus the Trump administration.