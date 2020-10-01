Newsom: Giving Transit a Pass

By

Great news for the grifters running the government transportation system in California—the unions, the special interests and the giant corporation. Thanks to Newsom, they no longer have to abide by environmental laws that developers and the rest of us must. This is called a "momey" bill. All the beneficiaries (the taxpayers do not benefit from it) will now donate to the Democrats. This is how they do business, they sell government and your tax dollars for fraud and programs the people do not want. How do I know the people don't want it? Ridership has totally tanked of government buses and trains. The scam is on.

Giving Transit a Pass

By The Antiplanne\, Anti-Planner, 9/30/20

Everyone knows that transit is so morally superior to driving that we aren’t supposed to ask about how much it costs. Pay no attention to the fact that the next light-rail line Portland wants to build will cost nearly $3 billion; planners don’t mention the cost in their presentation of the proposal.

Nor are we supposed to ask whether anyone is actually riding transit. When Portland’s last light-rail line, which cost $1.5 billion, opened a few years ago, transit ridership declined. But that’s no reason to question the next line.

Now we have some new questions are we aren’t supposed to ask. A bill signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday has exempted transit projects from detailed environmental review, meaning we no longer get to find out that the rail project that’s supposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will actually increase them. Not surprisingly, the bill was written by state Senator Scott Wiener, who also wants to force single-family neighborhoods to accept high-density transit-oriented developments in their midst.

When President Trump proposes to reduce the red tape required by the National Environmental Policy Act, environmental groups accusing him of “trying to gut the law” and attempting to “weaken” environmental protection measures. But when Newsom and Wiener did exactly the same thing for transit projects, they are hailed as heroes.

Wiener called his bill a “big win in the fight against climate change.” That’s a great myth; too bad it is a lie. Almost every rail transit project I’ve ever seen did far more harm to the environment than any benefits it produced.

The energy and greenhouse gas emissions required to build it were many tens of times greater than the annual savings projected from getting a few bus riders and auto drivers to ride transit — and those projections usually turned out to be overestimated anyway.

If you care about land use, you can move far more people on buses and even automobiles in the space required to move a few thousand people per hour on light rail.

The congestion caused by streetcars, light rail, and commuter trains operating in and crossing streets is far greater than the congestion relieved by getting a few cars off the road.

Though hardly anyone but me ever reads them, all of these facts are clearly documented in the environmental reports written for transit projects. But thanks to Newsom and Wiener, we will no longer have to be confronted with these facts when states, cities, and transit agencies propose to blow a few more billion dollars on some new transit project.