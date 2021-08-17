By

There is so much crime in Oakland and so few cops able to do their job. So, Guv Newsom, a supporter of the defund the police efforts of Oakland, has agreed to bring the CHP to the city, to protect the citizens. Now the military has to be used, since police officers are too few and too scared to do their job. “Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he won’t declare a state of emergency in Oakland as the city grapples with a rise in crime, but he agreed to bolster existing resources in place to quell the spike in violence. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf thanked the governor for granting her request to bring additional California Highway Patrol traffic control enforcement to busy corridors, including International Boulevard. “I will continue to look for every resource to increase safety in Oakland [plus] get adequate staffing for Oakland police, especially for investigations,” Schaaf tweeted. What is she talking about, bringing all resources to the city. The Oakland City Council REFUSES to fully fund the police department, even in the face of a massive murder and crime wave. The city has the resources—but refuses to use them. Now the people of Chino and Santa Ana and Paso Robles have to lose CHP support since Oakland refuses to protect itself.

Newsom grants Oakland mayor’s request for more CHP officers to combat wave of violent crime

By KTVU staff, 8/12/21

Governor Newsom on Wednesday promised more help for Oakland as it deals with a rise in crime and anti-Asian violence. While he won’t call a state of emergency, he is providing additional CHP traffic patrol officers along busy corridors.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he won’t declare a state of emergency in Oakland as the city grapples with a rise in crime, but he agreed to bolster existing resources in place to quell the spike in violence.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf thanked the governor for granting her request to bring additional California Highway Patrol traffic control enforcement to busy corridors, including International Boulevard.

“I will continue to look for every resource to increase safety in Oakland [plus] get adequate staffing for Oakland police, especially for investigations,” Schaaf tweeted.

Newsom said a state of emergency declaration was unnecessary and that the state budget should adequately addresses the “crisis.” Newsom speaking in Oakland said the budget provides $200 million in grants focused on street crime and $165 million to address ant-Asian hate.

He also said the state is supporting several task forces on crime reduction.

On Tuesday, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce leaders, including its president, who was a victim of crime recently, asked for the governor to make an emergency declaration.