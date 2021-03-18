Newsom: I Lost 768,000 California Jobs in a Year!!!

Florida has an unemployment rate of a little over 5%. California is over 9%. Florida has been open for months, with no negatives affects. California is still closed—and Newsom is allowing 100 people to see a baseball game at Dodger stadium. Florida is allowing the stadiums to be filled to capacity. Disneyland is going to be allowed 25% of capacity—and NO one from out of State allowed in. Florida has totally opened Disney World.
So, it is no surprise that California has a massive unemployment problem, due to Newsoms’ policies. This is why the Recall will win. As folks see Texas, Florida and other Free States open and prosper, safely, Newsom is going to have to answer to the voters for his killing of jobs, education religious freedom and keeping us hostage in our homes.
Emily Houeven, Cal<Matters, 3/15/21
California’s economic recovery is significantly lagging the nation’s, with the Golden State notching a 9% unemployment rate in January compared to 6.5% nationally, according to figures released Friday by the Employment Development Department. Though that marks a slight improvement from California’s recalculated December unemployment rate of 9.3%, the numbers mask a more complex reality: The unemployment roster shrunk in part because 36,500 Californians dropped out of the job market altogether. California lost around 70,000 jobs from December to January — and a staggering 768,100 jobs since January 2020.
- Taner Osman of Beacon Economics in Los Angeles: “While we expect a strong recovery in 2021, it would take an unprecedented hiring surge to regain the lost jobs, as well as the jobs we would have added during normal times.”
Loosened reopening restrictions and $150 billion in federal stimulus should help California recover. Still, the Golden State saw a 19% jump in initial unemployment claims for the week of March 6, compared to a 6.2% decline nationally, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The influx of claims is just another hurdle for EDD. Not only is the department already grappling with a backlog of more than 1 million claims, but it’s also facing a massive surge in new applications required for Californians who have been unemployed for 12 months. The department is also processing an extension of federal benefits.
