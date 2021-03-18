Newsom: I Lost 768,000 California Jobs in a Year!!!

Florida has an unemployment rate of a little over 5%. California is over 9%. Florida has been open for months, with no negatives affects. California is still closed—and Newsom is allowing 100 people to see a baseball game at Dodger stadium. Florida is allowing the stadiums to be filled to capacity. Disneyland is going to be allowed 25% of capacity—and NO one from out of State allowed in. Florida has totally opened Disney World.

So, it is no surprise that California has a massive unemployment problem, due to Newsoms’ policies. This is why the Recall will win. As folks see Texas, Florida and other Free States open and prosper, safely, Newsom is going to have to answer to the voters for his killing of jobs, education religious freedom and keeping us hostage in our homes.