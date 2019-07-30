NEWSOM: I Will Not Allow Voters in California Vote for President Trump

Now it is up to the courts to see if Donald Trump will be allowed to be on the March Primary and November General Election ballot. No, he qualifies under the Constitution to run. The Progressives in California have decided to create NEW standards to run. As long as Trump continues to use his Constitutional and legally rights NOT to have his tax forms released, Sacramento Democrats will not allow him to be a candidate in California.
As noted before in the California Political News and Views, California Democrats use the State as if it was a nation, not a State. This is another example of how corrupt the Democrats have become. They know they can not defeat Trump at the polls, so they want to be like Russia, Cuba, Venezuela or other dictatorship—control who is allowed to run for office. Will the people of California revolt against this dictatorship of the Democrats?
|Unconstitutional Tax Legislation Will Restrict Voter Choice State Senator Shannon Grove, 7/30/19
|SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement after Senate Bill 27 was signed into law. Legislative Republicans voted against SB 27, but legislative Democrats pushed for it because of their hostility toward the current U.S. President. The newly-signed legislation requires a candidate for U.S. President or California Governor who wants to be on the state ballot to file copies of their federal income tax return from the five most recent taxable years with California Secretary of State. “Regardless of the political affiliation of the current President of the United States, this individual deserves our respect. Here in California, we call on the President when disaster strikes and he has come through for us time and time again. Whether it is multiple wildfires or the failure of the Oroville Dam, the President delivered with federal aid. “California has tangible issues affecting our families such as high gas taxes, homelessness, and housing affordability. One poll even stated that 53% of Californians want to flee the Golden State. Yet, Sacramento Democrats continue to focus on the President instead of being focused on issues that affect every day Californians’ lives. “Governor Brown vetoed similar legislation saying this requirement is unconstitutional, and I am confident the courts will agree,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.
