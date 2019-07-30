NEWSOM: I Will Not Allow Voters in California Vote for President Trump

Now it is up to the courts to see if Donald Trump will be allowed to be on the March Primary and November General Election ballot. No, he qualifies under the Constitution to run. The Progressives in California have decided to create NEW standards to run. As long as Trump continues to use his Constitutional and legally rights NOT to have his tax forms released, Sacramento Democrats will not allow him to be a candidate in California.

As noted before in the California Political News and Views, California Democrats use the State as if it was a nation, not a State. This is another example of how corrupt the Democrats have become. They know they can not defeat Trump at the polls, so they want to be like Russia, Cuba, Venezuela or other dictatorship—control who is allowed to run for office. Will the people of California revolt against this dictatorship of the Democrats?