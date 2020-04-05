By

Newsom is Giving Emergency Grants to Illegal Alien Small Business Owners

Bronson Stocking, Townhall, 4/3/20

On Friday, a reporter from Telemundo asked California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom what emergency relief he would be providing for illegal aliens amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“No state in America does more to help residents regardless of their immigration status,” the governor rightly assured the reporter.

Newsom first bragged about the state’s healthcare coverage for illegal aliens before explaining how his administration is now helping illegal alien small business owners obtain grants while a large part of the American economy remains shut down.

“Just yesterday I announced the work we’re doing to help small businesses. I very specifically mentioned in my remarks yesterday that there are many businesses, tens of thousands of businesses that do not and cannot get the support of the [Small Business Administration]. Those individual businesses we are making available these emergency grants through our Ibank to do these microloans to provide access. That’s an example of what we’re doing to provide support for people across the panoply, including those without documentation in the state of California.”

Tax cheats should start calling their write-offs “undocumented.” Do illegal aliens need to file and pay taxes in order to qualify for these small business grants? Can the cartels apply?

The governor finished his answer by promising even more taxpayer giveaways for illegal aliens.

“More will be done. More needs to be done.”