By

Newsom is like Biden

By Ronald Stein, CFACT, 8/9/22

California Governor Newsom is pondering a run at the Presidency. To reduce emissions at any cost, both he and President Biden are oblivious to the fact that breezes and sunshine can only generate electricity.

Both are unaware of the reality that the products manufactured from fossil fuels were the primary reasons the world populated from one to eight billion in less than 200 years. The major unintended consequence of divesting in crude oil is that efforts to cease the use of crude oil could be the greatest threat to civilization, not climate change. Today, wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture anything for society.

California Governor Newsom and President Biden are so focused on emission reductions, they have lost touch with the negative impact on the world’s population without fossil fuels, and the shortages and inflation inflicted upon all.

Today, in less than 200 years, the world has more than 6,000 products that are made with oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil, as well as numerous infrastructures and a space program that did not exist a few centuries ago.

Both are deaf to the reality that wind turbines, solar panels, and EV vehicles are all made from oil derivatives manufactured from the same crude oil that they want to rid the world of.

Despite the reality of all the good fossil fuels have done for humanity, both wish to rid the world of fossil fuels and return to the decarbonized society that existed a few hundred years ago.

Most importantly, those fossil fuel products are needed today to support the growing demands of the world’s economy and to maintain for the health and well-being of the world’s eight billion residents. Both believe we can live WITHOUT these manufactured products for society:

Renewables cannot manufacture fuels for the:

50,000 heavy-weight and long-range merchant ships that are moving products throughout the world.

50,000 heavy-weight and long-range jets used by commercial airlines, private usage, and the military.

The 290 million registered vehicles in the U.S. as of 2021, that were comprised of about 56 percent trucks, 40 percent cars, and 4 percent motorcycles.

The cruise ships that now move twenty-five million passengers around the world.

The space program.

Renewables cannot manufacture oil derivatives to make thousands of products such as:

Tires for the billions of vehicles.

Asphalt for the millions of miles of roadways.

Medications and medical equipment.

Vaccines.

Communications systems, including cell phones, computers, iPhones, and iPads.

Water filtration systems.

Sanitation systems.

Fertilizers that come from natural gas to help feed billions.

Pesticides to control locusts and other pests.

Wind turbines and solar panels as they are all made with products from fossil fuels

Neither has a substitute for oil, thus their focus is to rid America of oil production and be dependent on importing oil from foreign countries that have less environmental controls and lower humanity standards. Governor Newsom is proud that California is the only state in contiguous America that imports MOST of its demands for oil from foreign counties via air polluting tankers traversing around the world.

Both support subsidies for wind and solar which provides financing for the environmental degradation and humanity atrocities occurring in the developing countries with yellow, brown, and black skinned residents mining for the exotic minerals and metals to support the green movement.

Obviously neither Newsom nor Biden have read the 2022 Pulitzer Prize nominated book “ Clean Energy Exploitations – Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy”, before they speak again about the environment.

Restricting the supply of oil feedstock to be manufactured by refineries into usable products for society is not helpful in meeting the growing demands by society. Further, both are oblivious to one in five oil refineries that are expected to cease operations over the next five years which may be 20 percent of the 135 refineries in America, while Asia is building over 80 new refineries to provide America and the world, with the products being demanded by society.

Crude oil is useless unless it can be manufactured into something usable. Today’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) divesting in fossil fuels are all the rage to divest in all fossil fuels. ESG is working but will result in shortages and inflation as the new norm as society’s demands for the products from crude oil are exceeding the supply from the diminishing number of manufacturers.

Ridding the world of oil, without a replacement in mind, is immoral and evil, as extreme shortages will result in billions of fatalities from diseases, malnutrition, and weather-related deaths, necessitating lifestyles being mandated back to the horse and buggy days of the 1800’s and could be the greatest threat to the planet’s eight billion residents.

Life without oil is NOT AS SIMPLE AS YOU MAY THINK as renewable energy is only intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine and NEITHER wind turbines, nor solar panels, can manufacture direct energy for society. Climate change may impact humanity but being mandated to live without the products manufactured from oil, will

In addition, Newsom’s track record in California may be dark clouds over his desire to seek the Presidency. To Newsom, closing schools, more crime, high taxes and eating at the French Laundry—for him, not you—are freedom, promoting the highest cost for electricity and fuels in the country, in his state which is now less than fifty percent white. “Over half the nation’s homeless crowd the state’s major cities. One-third of America’s welfare recipients have flooded into the state. A fifth of the resident population lives below the poverty line. California public school test scores consistently fall among the bottom 10 states. San Francisco has the highest per capita property crime rate in the country. Newsom wants the rest of the country to clone California’s over regulations that inflict inflation and shortages in perpetuity.