Newsom Kills 35.9% of California Small Business in ONE YEAR

Without scientific data, refusing to provide the data to the public, Gavin Newsom has done more than the plague or any Governor in California history—in one year he KILLED 36% of our small businesses. Picking up the lack was Costco, Target, Amazon, WalMart—the big players—and BIG donors.

“The share of California small businesses still closed compared to January 2020, just prior to the onset of the pandemic, stands at 35.9 percent, the 11th highest percentage among 45 states examined, according to an online data tracker managed by Harvard University.

Nationwide, as of March 22, the number of small businesses in operation was 35 percent below what the level was in January 2020, according to the Opportunity Insights data tracker.

Newsom could have kept small business open—instead—he sided with the big retailers, the big political donors, to get rid of their small competitors.