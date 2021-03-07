Newsom “Opens” Theme Parks/Stadiums by KILLING Tourism

By

This may be the biggest fraud and joke of the century. Newsom is opening professional sports to fans. The Dodgers and Angeles will on April 1 be able to admit fans to the stadium to watch the game—a total of 100 fans—each. Not a typo, but it is a joke by Newsom fighting a Recall. This gives another reason to Recall him. Then you have Newsom “opening” the amusement parks. Read the fine print. Almost no customers allowed in—at best in a year or so, 35% of capacity. But the big criteria is NO ONE from out of State allowed in the parks. In other words, Newsom is killing tourism in California. “Starting April 1, amusement parks will be eligible to reopen — but with limited capacity — in red tier counties. “Capacity will be limited to 15% for parks in the red tier; the cap rises to 25% once a county progresses to the orange tier and 35% upon reaching the most lenient tier, yellow,” said the Los Angeles Times. Attendance would be for in-state visitors only. The paper added: “Outdoor sports — with fans — and live performances also will be allowed to resume April 1, subject to the following limitations: For counties in the strictest tier, purple, capacity will be limited to 100 people or fewer, and attendance will be regionally limited. “ The headlines is a lie—just as Newsom is lying: Nothing is really being opened.

California Stadiums, Theme Parks May Reopen April 1 if COVID Rules are Met

by Ken Stone. Times of San Diego, 3/5/21

Outdoor ballparks, stadiums and theme parks were cleared Friday to reopen in California beginning April 1 subject to strict conditions, including capacity limits based on a county’s rate of COVID-19 spread and required mask-wearing.

San Diego County is in the purple tier and will not be able to immediately open.

“Throughout the pandemic, California’s business community has been committed to protecting the health and safety of workers and customers — and that won’t change now,” said Dee Dee Myers, senior adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a statement Friday, she added: “We will continue to work together with our partners across all sectors of the economy as we reopen safely, sustainably and equitably.”

Starting April 1, amusement parks will be eligible to reopen — but with limited capacity — in red tier counties.

“Capacity will be limited to 15% for parks in the red tier; the cap rises to 25% once a county progresses to the orange tier and 35% upon reaching the most lenient tier, yellow,” said the Los Angeles Times.

Attendance would be for in-state visitors only.

The paper added: “Outdoor sports — with fans — and live performances also will be allowed to resume April 1, subject to the following limitations: For counties in the strictest tier, purple, capacity will be limited to 100 people or fewer, and attendance will be regionally limited. “

The Times said reopening of San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties depends, in part, on when California can give an additional 400,000 vaccinations to people living in the state’s lowest-income areas, which will trigger a broad relaxation of the opening criteria.