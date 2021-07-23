By

Gavin Newsom must really hate the families of California, the businesses and his office. Instead of trying to solve the homeless problem, caused mostly by government policy, he wants the homeless of the nation to feel welcomed here and live off the remaining productive people of the State. “California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he‘s not worried about a bill meant to combat homelessness exacerbating the problem because the state embraces everyone looking for “new beginnings.” The Democrat made the comment when asked about the possible unintended consequences of signing the $12 billion AB-140 housing bill. Officials are required to “develop a framework for the California Dream For All Program, the goals of which would … [make] homeownership more affordable.” “To the extent that people want to come here for new beginnings and all income levels, that’s part of the California dream and we have a responsibility to accommodate and enliven and inspire, and the California dream is still alive and well,” Mr. Newsom said Monday when asked if the Golden State — mired in a homeless crisis — might become a magnet for similar out-of-state populations. Newsom has already made California the Mecca for illegal aliens. Now the homeless. Any wonder productive people are fleeing the State—between the homeless, the illegal aliens and the criminals, there is no place left in California for decent people.

Newsom: Out-of-state homeless welcome to ‘new beginnings’ in California

Democrat doesn’t fear unintended consequences of housing bill: ‘We have a responsibility to … inspire’

By Douglas Ernst – The Washington Times, 7/21/21

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he‘s not worried about a bill meant to combat homelessness exacerbating the problem because the state embraces everyone looking for “new beginnings.”

The Democrat made the comment when asked about the possible unintended consequences of signing the $12 billion AB-140 housing bill. Officials are required to “develop a framework for the California Dream For All Program, the goals of which would … [make] homeownership more affordable.”

“To the extent that people want to come here for new beginnings and all income levels, that’s part of the California dream and we have a responsibility to accommodate and enliven and inspire, and the California dream is still alive and well,” Mr. Newsom said Monday when asked if the Golden State — mired in a homeless crisis — might become a magnet for similar out-of-state populations.

Kevin Faulconer, a Republican vying to unseat the governor in the state’s upcoming recall election, was flabbergasted at the statement.

“This is crazy,” Mr. Faulconer tweeted, a local ABC affiliate reported. “I have incredible compassion for homeless Californians. But no, we should not be encouraging homeless people from other parts of the country to move to California.”

Mr. Newsom signed the bill Monday in Sonoma County as part of his California Comeback Plan.