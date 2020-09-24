By

Newsom is blaming climate change as the cause of our fires—forgetting arsonists and HIS refused to thin the forest, get rid of the 150 million trees killed in 2012 by the drought and cleaning out the brush. But as a hater, he now is blaming President Trump—though it is the policies “California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pointed out that the state’s wildfires are located primarily on federal land — and he’s right — but now he and other Democratic governors are trying to block the Trump administration’s effort to speed up the clearing of overgrown, tinder-dry forests. Twenty-three states, including California, Oregon and Washington, sued last month to stop the National Environmental Policy Act modernization, which would thin the regulatory thicket and red tape blamed for slowing down federal projects, including forest management on the government’s extensive Western lands. Arnold, Jerry and Gavin have opposed this—until the firs got too great. And, he could blame both climate change (no data proving anything—just junk science—and Trump. Poor guy needs to grow up and admit his significant leadership role in the fires intentsity.

Newsom plays both sides in forest management fight as wildfires rage

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, 9/21/20

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pointed out that the state’s wildfires are located primarily on federal land — and he’s right — but now he and other Democratic governors are trying to block the Trump administration’s effort to speed up the clearing of overgrown, tinder-dry forests.

Twenty-three states, including California, Oregon and Washington, sued last month to stop the National Environmental Policy Act modernization, which would thin the regulatory thicket and red tape blamed for slowing down federal projects, including forest management on the government’s extensive Western lands.

The NEPA lawsuit came as no surprise, given that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has sued the Trump administration 100 times, but critics accused California Democrats of putting their loyalty to the environmental movement and focus on climate change ahead of proven strategies for forest health.

“It’s not just saying, on one hand you want to manage your forest, and then suing the government to stop the management of forests by changing the NEPA requirements, which is what Newsom has done,” H. Sterling Burnett, a senior fellow on environmental policy at the Heartland Institute, said on a press call. “He goes publicly and says, ‘We want to manage the forest. Let’s cut a deal.’ And then when they take steps to help [manage] the forests, he sues to block it.”

Nobody denies that the dry, overgrown Western federal forests are in bad shape, fueling the wildfires that have now consumed 3.3 million acres in California and nearly 1 million acres in Oregon, with at least another month left in the fire season.

How to combat the wildfires has boiled down to an argument over forest management, which inevitably means tree-cutting and prescribed burns to reduce the fuel load, and climate change, which means reducing carbon dioxide emissions in an effort to combat the drought that has stressed the forests and left them susceptible to beetle-kill.

Mr. Newsom pushed the climate change argument while entering into an agreement last month to match the federal government on treating 1 million acres of federal forest a year to reduce catastrophic wildfire danger. “We are fully committed to working with you on that cause,” he told President Trump.