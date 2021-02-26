Newsom pushes desalination project–environmentalists want it stopped

For years environmentalists have been suing to stop the building of a desalinization plant in Orange County—it is an environmentally bad idea, they say. So why is Gavin Nuisance promoting it and pushing it forward? Because the cost of the project and the water will be so high that only the rich will be able to afford the water—and the illegal aliens will get special discounts meant only for the,
‘”The lobbyist with whom Newsom dined at the French Laundry represents Poseidon Water, the company proposing a controversial $1.4 billion plant to desalinate seawater along the Orange County coast. Despite concerns that the plant would quintuple water rates and harm the environment, it’s close to obtaining final approval”
You thought that expensive dinner at the French Laundry was about Newsom thumbing his nose at the rest of us. In part that is true. The real reason is to help a lobbyist destroy the economy of the Orange County region. Another reason for Newsom to be Recalled.
Newsom pushes desalination project
Emily Van Hoeven, CalMatters, 2/24/21
The lobbyist with whom Newsom dined at the French Laundry represents Poseidon Water, the company proposing a controversial $1.4 billion plant to desalinate seawater along the Orange County coast. Despite concerns that the plant would quintuple water rates and harm the environment, it’s close to obtaining final approval — which critics say is due in part to Newsom’s unusual decision to replace one of the project’s most outspoken critics on a regional water board with a councilmember backed by pro-Poseidon labor groups. The move came just ahead of a key vote, which project opponents say Poseidon delayed until Newsom could make the replacement, the Los Angeles Times reports. In another red flag, members of Newsom’s administration — including Jared Blumenfeld, who heads the California Environmental Protection Agency — called water board members during deliberations in an apparent violation of state rules.
- Sean Bothwell of the California Coastkeeper Alliance: “We are very concerned by these communications, and the pattern by the Newsom administration to influence — and interfere with — the decision of the regional water board on such a controversial project.”
- Newsom’s office: The governor “carefully reviews all appointments and has made many changes across his administration over the past two years to bring in new members to provide fresh perspective.”
