By

The violence in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay was wrong and tragic. In total, 19 people died. Terrible. And the Hollywood Slicky is screaming for more legislation to allow MORE people to die due to their lack of ability to defend themselves, due to government policy. Newsom lied and people died. Yet, in a single day, just in San Fran, more people die of fentanyl, due to the Newsom/Biden policy of open borders and support of the drug cartels. In one hour, every day, more babies, mostly of color (this is called genocide) are killed by abortionists in California than killed in the two violent events. Newsom wants even more babies killed—he has made California a “sanctuary state” for the killing of babies. Newsom is a hypocrite—either he opposes murder—or he doesn’t.

Newsom renews call for federal action on gun safety after 2 mass shootings in California

The governor slammed Republicans and fellow Californian McCarthy: ‘Shame on them.’

By LARA KORTE, Politico, 1/24/23

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom angrily denounced Republicans for refusing to adopt gun safety measures as he renewed calls for federal action after two mass shootings in California left 19 people dead.

Newsom also called out fellow Californian, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for not making a public statement after the shootings in Monterey Park and in Half Moon Bay.

“Where’s he been on gun safety reform? Where’s the Republican Party been on gun safety reform?” the governor said, appearing visibly shaken after meeting with families of victims of the second shooting. “Shame on them. Shame on those that allow and perpetuate that to be rewarded politically.”

California has some of the most stringent gun policies in the nation, which the governor says helps explain why the state has a gun death rate 37 percent below the national average. Some of those restrictions, however, are in jeopardy following a Supreme Court decision in June on a concealed carry law in New York that invited challenges on a wide range of firearm laws.

Even with California’s laws, people can just bring weapons into the state from elsewhere — which is why Congress should take actions such as restricting the size of magazines and banning assault weapons, Newsom said.

“We can’t do this alone,” Newsom said. “And with all due respect, we feel like we are.”

The governor made the trip to Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, after the killing of seven farmworkers Monday, apparently by another worker. It came less than 48 hours after the attack by a gunman at a dance hall during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, a small city east of downtown Los Angeles.lay Video

Newsom had harsh words for McCarthy, who represents the Bakersfield area, for not making any public statements addressing either shooting.

“I’m still waiting for Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House of Representatives, who purports to represent the people of the state of California,” he said. “We haven’t heard one damn word from him, not since Monterey Park, not what happened here, not one expression of prayers, condolences, nothing, and it should surprise nobody.”

The Speaker addressed the shootings at a press gaggle on Tuesday in the Capitol, around the same time Newsom was speaking in Half Moon Bay.

“Let me begin by expressing my condolences to the families in California with the recent violence over the last couple days,” McCarthy told reporters.

Newsom said he was in the hospital in Southern California visiting victims and family members when he was pulled aside and informed of the second shooting in Half Moon Bay.

The governor, like others in his party, has doubled down on the need for gun restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. Last year the Democrat-dominated legislature passed a dozen more restrictions, and new bills are in the works for this year.

While the state does have a lower rate of gun death than the national average, it’s been impossible to insulate it from tragedies like the ones seen this week. Increasingly, California Democrats have been looking to Washington to place protections in areas that state policies simply can’t cover.

“We can figure this out — we can,” Newsom said. “We know what to do. It’s not complicated. We do. And we don’t have to do this again and again and again.”