Newsom Says “Be Real”: Schools Closed Till August

No surprise here—Guv Newsom doubts if any government school will re-open this semester. Statewide standardized tests? Out. Spring Break—will last several months. No danger of kidding being taught pornography as normal in the classroom, kids will be SAFER from violence and drugs (except in San Fran where the DA allows drug dealers to control street corners). “In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom offered some practical — if difficult — guidance for parents. “Don’t anticipate schools are going to open up in a week,” he said. “Don’t anticipate in a few weeks… I would plan and assume that it’s unlikely that many of these schools — few, if any — will open before the summer break.” Looks like the schools will have the time needed to convert from brick and mortar and enter the 21st century via the Internet—in combination with homeschooling.

Governor Newsom Says It’s ‘Unlikely’ That Schools Will Reopen Before Summer

by Jessica P. Ogilvie, LA 1ST, 3/17/20

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom offered some practical — if difficult — guidance for parents.

“Don’t anticipate schools are going to open up in a week,” he said. “Don’t anticipate in a few weeks… I would plan and assume that it’s unlikely that many of these schools — few, if any — will open before the summer break.”

Under the banner of practicing common sense — the theme of Newsom’s Tuesday briefing — the governor encouraged California residents to “absorb” the current moment in “a very rational way.”

He urged all residents aged 65 and older to shelter in place, regardless of where they live. He encouraged all other Californians to be safe and stay indoors. He also predicted that the shelter-in-place dictum being enforced in the Bay Area will eventually make its way to other counties.

However, Newsom urged level-headedness. Shelter in place “doesn’t mean within your own social set, within your own family, you can’t have a barbeque,” he said. “People you are used to being with, you should be with.”