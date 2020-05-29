Newsom: Schools MUST Make Students Fearful to Attend

By

Tell a seven year old they can go back to school. BUT, they must wear a mask, can not touch or hug a fellow students, they need to keep their distance from others—telling them they could DIE if they are too close to others. Then you will wash your hands every few minutes. What do you think this is going to do to the minds and emotions of the students? Schools will be a place, in their minds, that could kill them. Think they can learn under those conditions? “A summary of the guidance obtained by POLITICO suggests keeping desks six feet apart or creating partitions between desks and staggering arrival and drop off times to minimize physical contact. It also includes considerations for increased sanitation and portable hand washing stations. Newsom is expected to release the guidelines publicly on Friday. The guidance recommends that individually plated or bagged meals be served in classrooms instead of cafeterias and that students remain with the same small group of classmates and teachers as much as possible. Fear is the goal. Education is not a goal. This will force parents than can, to move out of the State. Some will go to homeschooling, others to private schools. Watch the decline in enrollment when they do open. Then watch the attendance rates drops as kids become too scared to go to school.

California students to wear masks, get daily temperature checks under Newsom rules

By MACKENZIE MAYS, Politico, 5/28/20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines for schools include recommendations that students and teachers wear face coverings and receive daily temperature checks, according to a summary of the not-yet-released state guidance.

A summary of the guidance obtained by POLITICO suggests keeping desks six feet apart or creating partitions between desks and staggering arrival and drop off times to minimize physical contact. It also includes considerations for increased sanitation and portable hand washing stations.

Newsom is expected to release the guidelines publicly on Friday.

The guidance recommends that individually plated or bagged meals be served in classrooms instead of cafeterias and that students remain with the same small group of classmates and teachers as much as possible.

Cloth face coverings would be used by staff at all times, and would be most essential for students when physical distancing is not possible, according to the guidelines.

Schools would implement screening of all staff and students before they enter campus and monitor signs of illness throughout the day, sending any students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough or other Covid-19 symptoms home.

Both school staff and parents would need training on how to use masks and increase sanitation, with the possibility of standardized videos and online training to come.

The California Department of Education is expected to issue more specific guidelines in the coming weeks.

Newsom and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond have made it clear that local districts will be involved in the decisions and that plans will be tailored to individual school needs.

Thurmond signaled Wednesday that masks and temperature checks would be likely, as well as smaller school bus groups and a hybrid learning model that still includes online learning to limit contact.

“A big part of what we’ll do is taking temperatures at school and in some cases asking parents to take it before they leave home,” Thurmond said in a news conference Wednesday. “We know that our best work to prevent the spread of infection is our preventative work.”