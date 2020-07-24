Newsom Spends $100 BILLION on Failed Online Education—Pretending to Educate

In the 2020-2021 State budget government education is going to get approximately $100 billion dollars. For that money they do not have to teach a single child, test any student or show how the money was spent. The teachers and Administrators will get fully paid—work or not.
Our kids get a few hours a week, online, no tests, no determination if they are learning anything—they do not have to, Sacramento pays them no matter what.
“”California taxes and spends $100 billion of state and federal dollars annually on education. This year, there will be little to show for that massive spending, other than increased depression, suicide risk, stunted learning and the shattered dreams of millions of California children,” CAL CEO and lead attorney Harmeet Dhillon said. “California families — particularly the most vulnerable — will suffer economic loss, heartbreaking personal choices and a state that utterly fails its obligations, all based on politics and not science.”
Glad to see lawsuits on behalf of the children. Sad our Governor and Attorney General want to keep our children ignorant.
Civil liberties advocacy group sues Gov. Newsom over order for California school closures this fall
ABC, 7/22/20
A civil liberties group has now filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order on school closures this fall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A civil liberties advocacy group has now filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order on school closures this fall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In order to resume in-person class instruction, a county must have been off the state’s COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days. Districts in counties on the watch list, including several in Southern California, will only be able to do distance learning.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines Friday to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.
The Center for American Liberty believes the restrictions violate the constitutional guarantee to basic education and claims online learning in the past was a “failed experiment” in which students were “unable to log on and access online learning — or if they could, experienced at best ineffective and at worse nonexistent instruction.”
Attorney General Xavier Becerra, state Public Health Officer Sonia Angell and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond are also named in the suit.
In our daily ‘Ask the Doctor’ segment, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, a former teacher, says if he were to have to go back into the classroom environment he would approach it the same way he approaches going into the emergency department at the hospital: mask, shield, gloves, and social distancing.
The suit also alleges that the restrictions are an affront to the constitutional guarantee to federal due process and equal protection guarantees, and the established right to an effective education for disabled children.
The governor has said his decision takes into account the safety of students and teachers.
According to the lawsuit, the governor’s “one-size-fits-all” approach preempts the ability of school boards and other governing bodies to decide what works best in preparing to restart classes this fall, including limitations on classroom sizes, staggered classes, enhanced sanitation practices and use of facial coverings.
The plaintiffs cite U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicating that children between the ages of 5 and 17 are hospitalized for coronavirus at a rate of 5.3 per 100,000, compared to a national average of 113.6 per 100,000, raising questions about the necessity of public health-based school closures.
“Wealthy parents can still hire tutors and educate their children at home, while most will be forced to choose between their jobs and their children,” Dhillon said. “Special needs children are left out in the cold altogether, despite federal and state mandates. California cannot ignore its legal duties and harm these children.”
City News Service contributed to this report.
School closure has nothing to do about the children.. Newsom is closing the schools to appease the teachers.
It all started in the late 1960’s when teachers unionized. It wasn’t enough that they worked under civil service rules that were very generous, they had to unionize to truly fleece the flock of tax payers.
Teacher contracts continue, even if they do not teach.
$100 Billion???
What is the problem people.
He stole $6 Billion for road repair for bike paths.
Slick the gave $2 Billion for the Broken Choo Choo he said was a bad project (for union jobs).
As most Democrats, he is playing flute to lure the snakes…. The problem, he cannot play and the sankes are the Democrat Party.
Vote Democrat at any level and you have cut your own throat.
Nuisance has a captive audience with gas tax. Here’s a novel idea; how about use gas taxes for road repair and tax cyclists for bike paths. It would be easy if you license bike riders and tax their bike paraphernalia.
This is crazy, criminal! This link is a warning for America from a Yugoslavian woman who lost her country to socialism.
Yet another Nuisance ‘no accountability’ reason to make billions that tax payers will be charged with paying back.
Enough is enough people!! Sign those petitions to rid us of Nuisance.
The only hope for children to be educated is homeschooling. Public education is an abominable failure. If they had to compete, they would fail. They have a corner on the market with virtually unlimited support from leftist politicians and their allies in teachers unions.
PUBLIC EDUCATION DOESN’T HAVE TO COMPETE FOR SUPPORT AND FUNDING. THAT’S WHY VOUCHERS ARE THE ONLY HOPE FOR REAL EDUCATION.
We have people out of work, businesses barely hanging on, homeowners & renters can’t make their monthly payments, but Newsom is not having a problem, as he has evidently purchased a 5 plus million dollar home in Serrano, El Dorado Hills, where his children will be attending a private school. And remember when he shut the wineries down, while his remained opened. He joins a long list of socialist elitists who continue with their socialist agenda, that includes dumbing down our American students. Ask any parent who is having to teach their children at home, how they like Common Core.
And how is it that everyday, we hear another story about wrong testing numbers. In Placer County and in Texas, two separate families signed all the paperwork to be tested, but after waiting in long lines, they said they could not wait any longer, and left. In both cases, they received notice a couple of days later that they had been tested positive for COVID-19, and never took a test. There are two more stories of inflated testing numbers just today.
And don’t forget the 100 billion dollar Chinese mask purchase made behind the legislatures back. Seems like he paid $9 apiece when everyone else was half that price. Were there no manufacturers in the USA, Canada or Mexico?What an a$$hole!! Who voted for him???