Newsom the Publicity PIMP Wants to Ban Gas Powered Cars–Maybe

Gavin Newsom knows how to make headlines. In 2018 he announced he would build 3.5 million homes. In fact, under his leadership the number of homes being built is less than before he became governor. When running for Guv he went against the Democrats and said he would end the train to nowhere. Once in office he supported the train and put money meant for education, public safety and welfare into the train, to pay off the unions and special interests that financed his campaign. “The governor’s declaration that by 2035 new car buyers in California must buy only “zero emission vehicles” (ZEVs) seems to be in the mold of his housing promise. In fact, his executive order does not command that it happen, but rather says “it shall be a goal of the state that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035” and directs the Air Resources Board to figure out how to do it “consistently with technological feasibility and cost-effectiveness.” Read carefully, it makes great headlines, but changes nothing—expect puts fears into the hearts of gas station owners and workers, oil industry owners, stockholders and workers. It will cost billions for government to set up the needed electric charging stations—making government the supplier of energy for government. That is called socialism.

Is Newsom serious about banning gas-powered cars?

Dan Walters, CalMatters, 9/25/20

In summary

Is Gov. Gavin Newsom serious about banning sales of internal combustion-powered vehicles, or is this just another impractical goal?”

Gov. Gavin Newsom flatly declared Wednesday that “In the next 15 years we will eliminate in the state of California the sales of internal combustion engines.”

It was the latest example of Newsom’s fondness for headline-grabbing pronouncements of “big hairy, audacious goals.”

The classic example was his flat campaign declaration that he would solve California’s chronic housing shortage by building 3.5 million new homes.

That was impossible, as anyone familiar with housing issues could attest, and after his election, Newsom backed off, calling it an “aspirational” goal. Actually, housing production has declined during his governorship.

The governor’s declaration that by 2035 new car buyers in California must buy only “zero emission vehicles” (ZEVs) seems to be in the mold of his housing promise. In fact, his executive order does not command that it happen, but rather says “it shall be a goal of the state that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035” and directs the Air Resources Board to figure out how to do it “consistently with technological feasibility and cost-effectiveness.”