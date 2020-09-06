Newsom to GIVE $600 to Illegal; Aliens: For BREAKING the Law

By

In a Democrat world breaking the law deserves a reward. The Sacramento Democrats, with the support of Gavin Newsom, passed AB 826. Hidden in the bill, meant to help the pandemic economic crisis, is $600 for the law breakers. “If Gov. Gavin Newson signs the bill authorizing Emergency Food Assistance for All, it would mark the second round of emergency aid to immigrants since the pandemic hit earlier this year. In April, California authorized a disaster relief program in the form of $500 one-time assistance to 155,000 undocumented adults. That only helped about 7% of California’s 2 million undocumented residents. Santiago, whose district encompases of some of L.A.’s poorest neighborhoods including Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Pico-Union and Huntington Park, concedes funding hasn’t been identified but said immigrants have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus recession. Even though many are essential workers, they often have the greatest food insecurity and don’t qualify for economic help, such as unemployment benefits. While the State is facing a $54 billion deficit, and it is a Federal CRIME to assist illegal aliens, the Democrats have made every California taxpayer a criminal. While schools are closed, Americans have had their jobs taken away by government action, the Democrats continue to abuse the legal system and our economy. Note the media has not exposed this story—a total of $1100 for breaking the law. Sick.

Undocumented immigrants could qualify for $600 if Newsom signs pandemic assistance bill

by Jacqueline Garcia, CalMatters, 9/5/20

In summary

Given overwhelming demand for pandemic relief, undocumented Californians hope the governor will authorize a second round of emergency grocery money. But it’s still not clear yet where funding will come from.

The line began forming at midnight, hours before the food bank would open at daybreak to distribute groceries to immigrants in Assemblyman Miguel Santiago’s Los Angeles district.

“Every now and then you’re going to see a mother with two kids wrapped up on the floor waiting,” said the Democratic lawmaker, recounting what inspired him to push for a new round of emergency food assistance for low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status.

“The pandemic doesn’t check if you have papers or not.”

Help could be on the way for those who were ordered to stay home or lost their job due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the Legislature approved Santiago’s bill, AB 826, which allows nonprofits, such as food banks, to distribute $600 prepaid grocery cards to each qualified adult.

If Gov. Gavin Newson signs the bill authorizing Emergency Food Assistance for All, it would mark the second round of emergency aid to immigrants since the pandemic hit earlier this year. In April, California authorized a disaster relief program in the form of $500 one-time assistance to 155,000 undocumented adults. That only helped about 7% of California’s 2 million undocumented residents.

Santiago, whose district encompases of some of L.A.’s poorest neighborhoods including Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Pico-Union and Huntington Park, concedes funding hasn’t been identified but said immigrants have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus recession. Even though many are essential workers, they often have the greatest food insecurity and don’t qualify for economic help, such as unemployment benefits.

Immigrants hopeful for help

Elsy Perez said it’s only fair for undocumented residents to be included in the emergency food assistance program because just as any other worker, they pay taxes but rarely get aid in return.