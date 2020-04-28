By

What will kill you first—the Wuhan virus or the criminals being released by the Governor—for fear they might get the virus as well. The stories below show a small sample of those released go back to crime. So far Guv Newsom has not apologized—but he wants gun shops closed so you can not protect yourself from the “Newsom Mob” that is being put on the streets. Can we sue the Governor for knowingly putting criminals on the streets when we become victims? Why not—we all know crime will go up thanks to his actions.

Tell the Guv the Second Amendment lives.

Newsom Unleashes Criminals to Our Communities/Crimes Could be Prevented

Released with zero bail, car theft suspect allegedly reoffends – twice

A Woodland auto theft suspect released from Yolo County Jail under California’s emergency zero-bail order found himself back in custody on multiple felony charges this week, including allegations that he stole two more cars, using one to lead police on a high-speed pursuit. Jacob Dakota James’ alleged crimes prompted the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office to issue a news release Monday about the reoffense, announcing new charges of vehicle theft, looting, evading police, resisting arrest and violating a public health order.

Davis Enterprise

Coronavirus: Man wanted in carjacking, assault after contested jail release A man has been arrested after he allegedly carjacked someone and hit another victim in the head with a hammer days after his controversial release from Santa Clara County jail under emergency court measures to reduce jail overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic. James Mitchell Correa, 25, is being sought in a reported carjacking and hammer attack in San Jose on April 15, 2020, according to police. The Mercury News

Redding Police arrest man released from prison five days ago Redding Police Officials say they arrested a man just five days after he had been released from state prison because of coronavirus concerns. Officials say this occurred on Saturday, April 18 at 2:21 a.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the 800 block of State Street on the report of a white male subject prowling near a residence in the area. Action News Now Chico/Redding

Released early, violated parole: Sunday shooter could’ve still been in prison The man who shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend and then kidnapped his son in Lamont Sunday night could’ve still been in prison. Javier Vidal, who was later killed in a shootout with officers, was released this August after serving less than two years of a four year sentence. According to court records the sentence was handed down after Vidal entered into a plea deal. Bakersfield Now