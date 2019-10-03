Newsom Upside Down in Poll Numbers! SHOCK

By

This is a disaster for Gavin Newsom—and the State of California. For someone the media has been playing as well liked and loved, the media giving him a 60% approval rating, an independent, reliable, polling effort shows his number are upside down. Worse, the vast majority of Californians thin the State is in trouble (which it is—though the media continues to lie about our economy and policies).

While the Sacramento Politburo continues to pass higher taxes, job killing regulations and freedom denying legislation, the people understand this. The real problem is this: Will the Republican Party be able to take advantage of the corruption and totalitarian instincts of the Democrat Party? This poll show the GOP has a chance at victory in 2020.

POLL POSITION: PPIC is out with its statewide survey.

Scott Lay, The Nooner, 10/3/19

Among likely voters, the results are:

Job approval:

Governor Gavin Newsom : 43% approve, 44% disapprove, 13% don’t know

: 43% approve, 44% disapprove, 13% don’t know Legislature: 38% approve, 51% disapprove, 11% don’t know

Gavin’s approval has been 43-47% since his inauguration.

California generally:

right direction: 41%

wrong direction: 54%

don’t know: 5%

That’s a big drop from January, which found 51% for right direction and 45% for wrong direction.

California economic conditions over next 12 months:

good times: 37%

bad times: 54%

don’t know: 10%

Those numbers are horrible, with a drop from September 2018 of “good times” of 18 points from 55%.

Most important issue facing Californians (open-ended question):

homelessness: 16%

jobs, economy: 13%

housing costs, availability: 11%

immigration, illegal immigration: 11%

environment, pollution, global warming: 10%

Democratic presidential nomination (asked of likely Dem and Dem-leaning independents):

Joe Biden: 22%

Cory Booker: 2%

Pete Buttigieg: 6%

Julian Castro: 2%

Kamala Harris: 8%

Amy Klobuchar: 1%

Beto O’Rourke: 1%

Bernie Sanders: 21%

Tom Steyer: 1%

Elizabeth Warren: 23%

Andrew Yang: 3%

Other: 3%

Don’t know: 9%

$15 billion preK-university facilities bond:

Support: 54%

Oppose: 40%

Don’t know: 6%

Hypothetical water bond:

Support: 57%

Oppose: 31%

Don’t know: 12%

Tax commercial properties at market rate with some of the funding going to K-12 schools:

Support: 47%

Oppose: 45%

Don’t know: 8%

[n=1,705 California residents; landline/cell; English/Spanish; September 16-25; MOE +/-3.2%; likely voters 1,031; MOE for likely +/-4.2%]