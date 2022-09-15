Newsom Wants Gestapo/FBI to Arrest Gov. Abbot and Gov. DeSantis for KIDNAPPING

By

Please note that for months, using millions in U.S. tax dollars flew illegal aliens into town around the country in the dead of night—without giving the towns any warnings. Yet, Newsom does not consider that kidnapping, while Abbot and DeSantis did the same thing, hence since they are Republicans it is a kidnapping. “In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending illegal immigrants from their respective states to destinations such as New York City, Washington, D.C. Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard were illegal. “Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization,” Newsom wrote. “I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.” I am surprised he did not ask for summary judgement and a firing squad. Newsom has become crazy with the idea of running for President. He will do or say anything to get a headline. California is collapsing and he is upset that a couple of Governors are trying to save their States—while he is begging criminals from foreign countries to ply their trade in the former Golden State.

Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider ‘kidnapping’ charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the DOJ to investigate possible illegal acts by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott

By Max Thornberry | Fox News, 9/15/22

FacebookCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to look into whether sending migrants to other parts of the country constituted kidnapping or other federal crimes.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending illegal immigrants from their respective states to destinations such as New York City, Washington, D.C. Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard were illegal.

“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization,” Newsom wrote. “I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.”

DeSantis most recently sent migrants to Massachusetts on Wednesday after promising he would relocate them to a “sanctuary destination.”

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

DeSantis’ move follows efforts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to relocate thousands of illegal immigrants who have come across the state’s southern border. Abbott’s administration has spent roughly $15 million chartering buses for migrants to travel to “sanctuary cities” in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Fox News has confirmed the DOJ is aware of Newsom’s letter but declined any further comment.