Newsom: We Will Create “Death Clinics” in California for “Tourists”

Newsom has a new way to use your tax dollars. If a young girl in Hoboken wants a free trip to California, they can get pregnant and the State of California will fly them here to kill the baby. Just as Hitler moved Jews around to kill them, Newsom wants California to be the new version of the Cambodian “Killing Fields”. He won’t kill a murderer, but will kill an innocent unborn baby from Dallas. ““Extreme pro-abortion leaders in California are marching in lockstep with the profit-driven abortion lobby, working to convince women that they need access to abortion to succeed,” Prudence Robertson, a spokesperson for the Susan B. Anthony List, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The California Future of Abortion Council recommendations aim to expand abortion funding to cover an influx of women from other states where abortions may be restricted, including by refunding abortion clinics that provide abortions at no cost to those who cannot afford them. California already pays for abortions for low-income residents, and the state requires insurance providers to pay for abortions, ABC News reported. Other proposals the council provided include promoting racial diversity in the abortion industry workforce, providing educational scholarships to those who want to perform abortions in rural areas, requiring educational programs on abortion for family medicine clinics, and protecting abortion providers from civil and criminal liability. They even want to use tax dollars to train people to kill babies—it would be cheaper to use a gangster from East L.A. to train people in the art of killing.

California Considers Funding Abortion Tourism as Part of Plan to Become ‘Sanctuary’ If Roe Overturned

Laurel Duggan. Daily Signal, 12/8/21

California is considering funding abortions for out-of-state women as part of a 45-part proposal to expand abortion accessibility if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The California Future of Abortion Council, started by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and made up of abortion providers and advocacy groups, published recommendations “to protect, strengthen, and expand abortion care in California” in early December. Toni Atkins, the San Diego Democrat who leads the state Senate, helped to develop the recommendations, according to The Associated Press.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Newsom said, according to ABC News. “We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.”

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, states may have greater latitude to restrict abortions in the first six months of pregnancy. While states like California are expected to continue offering elective abortions into the late stages of pregnancy, Mississippi and other conservative states would likely limit elective abortions.

“Extreme pro-abortion leaders in California are marching in lockstep with the profit-driven abortion lobby, working to convince women that they need access to abortion to succeed,” Prudence Robertson, a spokesperson for the Susan B. Anthony List, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The California Future of Abortion Council recommendations aim to expand abortion funding to cover an influx of women from other states where abortions may be restricted, including by refunding abortion clinics that provide abortions at no cost to those who cannot afford them. California already pays for abortions for low-income residents, and the state requires insurance providers to pay for abortions, ABC News reported.

Other proposals the council provided include promoting racial diversity in the abortion industry workforce, providing educational scholarships to those who want to perform abortions in rural areas, requiring educational programs on abortion for family medicine clinics, and protecting abortion providers from civil and criminal liability.