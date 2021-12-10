Newsom’s’ Nazis DEMAND Names of Church Goers, Volunteers and Donors

By

California pastor says health officials harassed his church over COVID mandates

California government health officials demanded to know the names of the church’s members, volunteers, and donors, pastor said.

By Madeleine Hubbard, Just the News, 12/8/21

A California pastor said that his church was subjected to overly zealous treatment by state officials attempting to enforce compliance with strict COVID-19 mandates.

Pastor Mike McClure has kept his Calvary Chapel San Jose church and its affiliated school open throughout the lockdowns. The pastor and his attorney Bob Tyler spoke with Charlie Kirk on the Turning Point USA founder’s eponymous show, describing what they said was action from the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA).

The church faces $3.8 million in fines for defying COVID mandates, McClure said, while he personally faces more than $100,000 in contempt fines.

Additionally, according to McClure, California government health officials demanded to know the names of the church’s members, volunteers, and donors, and asked to see financial records to prove that the church only opened “for the money.” Officials inspected prayer meetings every day to ensure compliance, he said, and contacted the church’s mortgage holder.

Earlier this year, the pastor faced a court hearing over holding indoor services in defiance of state mandates.

Most recently, OHSA issued a warrant last week after McClure refused to let the health officials into the church, the pastor said.

The pastor said that if the agency were asking “typical OSHA” questions, it would be fine. However, he said, officials wanted to investigate and interrogate employees.

Tyler described McClure as the Tiananmen Square tank man standing up to the California government.

“They’re coming in under the guise of employee safety” but are instead weaponizing OSHA against the church, according to Tyler, who views this as a “significant religious liberty issue.”

Calvary Chapel’s membership has quadrupled to more than 3,000 people, McClure said, adding that more than 500 people have been baptized.

“Do what’s right, and I believe God will bless you,” the pastor said.

The California agency could not immediately be reached for comment.