Newspapers Collapsing? THREE Papers to Share ONE Editor

Visalia is in the Central Valley. Salinas is near the bay Area, in a Coastal region. Redding is in the far North of the State of California. They have two things in common. First, all three have newspaper owned by Gannett. The second thing is the Redding based Silas Lyons will be the editor of all three newspapers. The next step is to stop publishing dead tree versions of these papers, and inconvenience electrons instead—with a system that could be run from New York. “The new announcement means that Lyons, a Redding resident, will oversee operations at the Visalia Times-Delta, Salinas Californian and Redding Record Searchlight. Lyons’ new role will include the duties of Executive Editor Pete Wevurski, who was laid off from his positions at the Times-Delta and the Salinas Californian. Wevurski had previously served as executive editor of both newsrooms, starting as the interim editor in June 2014 before his position was made final in February 2015. “The new North Central team, under Lyons, links newsrooms in those regions with The Desert Sun in Palm Springs and the Ventura County Star, based in Camarillo, as the USA TODAY Network in California,” the announcement states.” On, add Ventura County and the desert to the empire of Mr. Lyons. We knew the media was dying—this is embarrassing watching the slow death of a once great and important industry. Was it suicide?

Times-Delta To Share New Editor with Redding, Salinas

by Catherine Doe, Valley Voice, 5/4/17

The Visalia Times-Delta will now be managed by the Executive Editor of the Redding Record Searchlight, the newspaper announced Wednesday. The new editor, Silas Lyons, will take a “regional editing” role for North Central California.

The new announcement means that Lyons, a Redding resident, will oversee operations at the Visalia Times-Delta, Salinas Californian and Redding Record Searchlight.

Lyons’ new role will include the duties of Executive Editor Pete Wevurski, who was laid off from his positions at the Times-Delta and the Salinas Californian.

Wevurski had previously served as executive editor of both newsrooms, starting as the interim editor in June 2014 before his position was made final in February 2015.

“The new North Central team, under Lyons, links newsrooms in those regions with The Desert Sun in Palm Springs and the Ventura County Star, based in Camarillo, as the USA TODAY Network in California,” the announcement states.

A source close to the Times-Delta said that Wevurski was well liked in the newsroom; the decision to consolidate was a financial decision made by Gannett, the owner of the multiple newspapers, rather than instead of any performance issue.

The Times-Delta has been slowly losing local control over its own coverage because of its ownership by Gannett, a publishing behemoth.

The publishing company owns the Times-Delta, the Californian, and the Record Searchlight — in addition to other newspapers, such as the Des Moines Register, the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Arizona Republic, national newspaper USA Today, and 205 publications across the United Kingdom through a UK subsidiary.

Consolidating newsrooms and cutting staff has been a trend for Gannett.

Before Lyons’ appointment, the Times-Delta shared its editor, Wevurski, and publisher, Paula Goudreau, with the Salinas Californian. Actual layout of the paper is performed remotely at a Gannett “Design Studio” in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wevurski shuttled between Salinas and Visalia; Goudreau lives out of the area and spends a few days a month in Visalia.

Gannett’s latest round of layoffs didn’t end in Visalia.

Jim Romenesko, a media journalist, forwarded a report that there were layoffs at 37 Gannett properties.

That includes the Las Cruces (N.M.) Sun-News, where three journalists were laid off and the newspaper’s top editor resigned, and the El Paso Times, where four were laid off, according to NMPolitics.net.

Journalists from NOW Media Group, owned by Gannett and operating in Wisconsin, tweeted about layoffs from the group — including their own.