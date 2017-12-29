By

If you believe the Washington Post, CNN, Chris Mathews and the rest of the Fake News crowd, 2018 will see the Congress and Senate go to the Democrats. These are the same people on the day of the November 2016 election were questioning if it were possible that Hillary would be able to win all fifty States. Now they have assured us they can Impeach the President, raise taxes and apologize to the terrorists for the Trump crack down. Actually, I agree with Newt Gingrich, we are set to see an historic 2018 election—with the GOP doing very well. Pelosi, Hillary, Schumer, Obama lied—and the Democrat party will die—it was not a murder—it is a suicide. Resistance, with no plan to govern, while Trump saves the economy and you lose.

Newt Gingrich: ‘The stage is being set’ for GOP landslide in 2018

By Jessica Chasmar, The Washington Times, 12/28/17

Newt Gingrich said Thursday that Democrats are headed for a major political upset in 2018, mostly due to the mainstream media’s dishonesty and the party’s inability to learn from its own mistakes.

“The great political surprise of 2018 will be the size of the Republican victory,” the former Republican House Speaker wrote in a column for Fox News. “After members of the elite media have spent two years savaging President Trump, lying about Republican legislation, and reassuring themselves that Republican defeat was inevitable, the size of the GOP victory in 2018 will be an enormous shock.”

Mr. Gingrich said the most glaring example of “fake news” is the media’s handling of the GOP’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he said will be “the 2018 proving ground of media liberal bias and dishonesty.”

“First, the media lied about the tax bill in an effort to convince most Americans their taxes would go up,” he wrote. “Then, the media took surveys of people who opposed the GOP bill based on the false information supplied by the media. Then, the media talked again and again about how unpopular the Republican plan was and how it was going to weaken Republican candidates in 2018. Then, the bill passed, and unsurprisingly, it turned out to be dramatically better for Americans than the elite media had described.”

Mr. Gingrich cited a recent CBS News report that interviewed three different families about their initial impressions of the GOP tax bill, which Mr. Trump signed into law last week. All three families believed they either wouldn’t be affected or would have to pay more under the tax plan, only to be told that they would actually be paying significantly less. In fact, CBS News reported that “most Americans” will get a tax cut next year under the plan. Mr. Gingrich said the report is just one example of how the media’s attempts to paint the tax bill as a tax hike on the middle class have negatively shaped public opinion.

“The gap between the news media falsehoods and the dramatically better reality of the GOP tax cuts will have three huge effects on the 2018 campaign,” Mr. Gingrich wrote.