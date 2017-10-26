Next CalPERS Victim: Inland Empire

By

The Inland Empire’s pension problem

By The Editorial Board, Press-Enterprise, 10/24/17

Confronted with perpetually rising pension costs, Riverside County supervisors voted on Oct. 17 to hold a workshop to discuss potential solutions to the problem.

“Somebody’s got to step up and do something about it,” said Supervisor Marion Ashley after a presentation and hearing about the county’s pension obligations. He’s right. Sitting back and waiting out pension cost increases will only condemn the public to higher taxes and fewer services.

According to the county Pension Advisory Review Committee’s annual report, Riverside County will see sharp increases in pension contributions in just the next few years. Whereas county contributions to the plan for non-safety workers in 2016-17 were just over $187 million, contributions will hit $386.6 million by 2023-24. From 2016-17 through 2023-24, contributions to safety-employee plans will more than double, from just under $93 million to over $197 million.

Supervisor Ashley raised the idea of a defined contribution retirement plan for new hires, and whether such a plan could help contain cost increases moving forward.

Such an idea, among others, will hopefully be discussed at the workshop. We encourage the board to remain open to considering all possibilities, given the unsustainable trajectory of pension costs and the burdens they impose on virtually everyone.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County, which has its own pension system independent of CalPERS, is forecasting more optimistic projections than Riverside County. Expecting pension costs to reach their peak in about five years, the county is expecting to overcome pension problems soon.

However, this is partly based on more optimistic investment return assumptions than CalPERS. On April 18, the governing board of the San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association rejected the 7-percent annual investment return assumption recommended by its own consultant and opted for 7.25 percent. CalPERS, CalSTRS and at least a few independent pension systems now use 7 percent to protect taxpayers from having to pick up the tab if the assumptions don’t pan out.

Above all other considerations, we urge conservative, responsible approaches to pensions.