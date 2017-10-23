Next CalPERS Victim: Riverside County

By

These are the facts: “By 2023, Riverside County expects to pay $303.4 million a year more than it does now to cover public employee pension obligations, adding another hurdle to a county struggling to make ends meet. “These are devastating numbers going forward,” county Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said about the projections. The pension committee put the county’s unfunded pension liability at $2.8 billion, up from about $1 billion in 2013.” Like other government agencies, it is unsustainable—unless you kill off rod and street repairs, cut your police force in half and prayer for the best. CalPERS is killing off California cities and counties—as taxes go up, services go down, watch the crowd going East on the 10 Freeway to Arizona, Texas and places East. California is no longer affordable for the middle class.

Riverside County’s pension costs could rise $303.4 million by 2023

By Jeff Horseman, The Press-Enterprise. 10/20/17

By 2023, Riverside County expects to pay $303.4 million a year more than it does now to cover public employee pension obligations, adding another hurdle to a county struggling to make ends meet.

“These are devastating numbers going forward,” county Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said about the projections. The numbers are in an annual report from the county’s Pension Advisory Review Committee, which shows year-over-year increased payments to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System or CalPERS.

After the Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17, Jeffries added: “We – the board – knew that our pension costs would be increasing. However, the actual amount of the year-after-year increases are astounding and spell out even more trouble for our future budgets.”

The pension committee put the county’s unfunded pension liability at $2.8 billion, up from about $1 billion in 2013.

“For those folks that have been calling my office to ask for pay increases, we’re looking at a $2.8 billion unfunded pension liability,” Supervisor Chuck Washington said Tuesday.

“For all of the people that are entitled to pensions, we have a number – a big number. And to meet that obligation we have a smaller number. And the gap between what we have and what we’re going to pay is $2.8 billion.”

Rising pension costs are especially frustrating for the five supervisors, who are grappling with new, ongoing and mandatory expenses that outpace revenue growth and in a worst-case scenario, threaten to force employee layoffs and deep cuts to public services.

The new costs include obligations to spend more on jail inmate health care to satisfy a lawsuit settlement, the cost of staffing an expanded jail in Indio scheduled to open next year and a greater share of the cost for a state-mandated in-home care program for indigent adults.

In 2012, the county’s public employee unions agreed to pay raises in exchange for members

paying more toward their retirement and lesser pension benefits for new hires. The pension committee said the county saved about $100 million a year since 2012-13 by ending contributions to employee pensions.

Changes beyond the county’s control are driving up CalPERS costs, said County Finance Officer Don Kent. Retirees are living longer and forcing changes to mortality rates used to calculate future pension costs, Kent said.

In December 2016, the CalPERS board voted to lower the “discount rate” given to member agencies like the county that pay into the pension system. The gradually declining rate reflects expectations of diminished returns from CalPERS’ stock market investments.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, but it is an important step to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fund,” Rob Feckner, CalPERS board president, said at the time.

For Riverside County, the changes are expected to add $44.2 million to the county’s CalPERS bill compared to last fiscal year.

In fiscal 2016/17, the county, which maintains separate pension systems for public safety and non-public safety employees, paid a combined $280.2 million to CalPERS, according to the pension committee report.

By fiscal 2023/24, that total is expected to be $583.6 million. A decade ago, the county paid about $100 million combined to CalPERS, Kent said.

The county’s total annual budget is currently $5.5 billion.

Supervisor Marion Ashley asked staff members to look into solutions to the county’s pension woes.

“It’s not just here (that public agencies are struggling with pension costs). You hear it everywhere,” Ashley said. “Somebody’s got to step up and do something about it. It could be us to be the first one.”