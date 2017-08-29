Next CalPERS VICTIM: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Protection District

By

Sacramento fire districts: big pension, no pension

Ed Mendel, CalPensions, 8/28/17



A worried Herald Fire Protection District board discussed the possibility last week that the fee for leaving CalPERS may be around $400,000, an amount some members fear could push the small district in southern Sacramento County into bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, Transparent California reported that the suburban Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has 216 retirees receiving annual pensions of $100,000 or more, and a dozen of those are $200,000 or more.

Sacramento Metropolitan was formed from 16 smaller fire districts, several in rural areas similar to Herald. How the large consolidated district and tiny Herald evolved in such drastically different ways might make a good case study of local government efficiency.

Now Sacramento Metropolitan provides some of the most generous pensions in the state. The Herald district, which approved a $655,000 budget last week, filed to leave CalPERS in January 2016 because pension costs were becoming unaffordable.

On the Transparent California list of the 25 local governments with the most annual pensions of $100,000 or more, Sacramento Metropolitan ranks above the city of Sacramento, which is 13th with 167 pensions. The highest is former police chief Rick Braziel at $198,412.

Sacramento Metropolitan also ranks above two large regional districts. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is 15th with 159 pensions of $100,000 or more, a half dozen above $200,000. The highest is Gilbert Ivey, $298,233.

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District is 24th with 133 retirees receiving pensions of $100,000 or more. Three of the pensions are above $200,000, topped by Gary Gee, $218,666.

Sacramento Metropolitan says it’s the seventh largest fire agency in the state. The only other fire district on the top 25 list, Alameda County, ranked 25th with 126 pensions of $100,000 or more, led by Daniel Berfield, $172,475.

The Alameda County Fire Distict has a smaller staff than Sacramento Metropolitan, 450 compared to 700. But it covers a higher-cost area, particularly for housing, that includes San Leandro, Newark, Union City, Emeryville, Dublin and the unincorporated area of the county.

Sacramento Metropolitan covers eastern and northern Sacramento County and a tiny piece of Placer County. It’s 358 square-mile service area has a population of 738,000 and includes Rio Linda, Citrus Heights, Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, and Rancho Cordova.

So, why does Sacramento Metropolitan have what seems to be an unusually large number of retirees with high pensions: 216 receiving $100,000 or more a year, and the top dozen receiving $200,000 or more?

A spokesman said Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters tend to work a full career of three decades. “We do have a higher percentage of employees who reach that level,” Capt. Chris Vestal said in a brief interview, cut short.

Five years ago, a former Sacramento Metropolitan Fire chief, Kurt Henke, was among the local officials who successfully urged the CalPERS board to phase in a lower investment earnings forecast over two years, softening the impact of an employer rate increase.

Henke told the CalPERS board that Sacramento Metropolitan had closed six of 42 fire stations, cut the budget from $159 million to $132 million, and obtained $28 million in labor concessions.

He said the proposed rate increase would cost his agency $2 million to $2.5 million, adding to an expected loss of $6 million in revenue as Sacramento area property values continue to drop.

“You have a lot of local agencies that are on the verge of economic hardship and/or bankruptcy, and to implement this in one fell swoop would push a lot of those entities over the edge,” Henke said