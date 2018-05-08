Next CalPERS Victim: San Bruno

By

San Bruno discussing new taxes

Councilmembers look at means for fending off deficit invited by expected cost increases

By Austin Walsh, Daily Journal staff, 5/7/18

A bleak financial forecast featuring future costs outpacing income is causing San Bruno officials to begin discussing potential tax measures designed to shore up the city’s financial footing.

The San Bruno City Council during a study session late last month examined a budget report projecting a potential deficit on the horizon invited by increased pension obligations and operating expenses.

The deficit could grow to as much as $2 million by the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to the report compelling officials to discuss ways for the city to generate more revenue.

While noting the talks are still in their formative stages, Vice Mayor Laura Davis said she believes the financial issues are severe enough to justify examining potential future tax measures.

“We are concerned about our future and being able to balance our budget,” she said.

From the meeting, officials directed a subcommittee of councilmembers to work with city staff to examine potential measures which could generate sufficient revenue to offset the expected financial disparity.

Mayor Rico Medina characterized the discussions as an effort by officials to keep a close eye on the budget, and anticipate financial issues which may soon be presented.

“What we wanted to do is be more proactive and get ahead of this,” he said.

Sales, hotel, utility, parcel, card room and business license taxes are all on the table, according to a report which lays out the variety of revenue measures established in other neighboring communities.

Sales tax is the city’s second largest source of tax revenue annually, according to a report showing the $7 million budgeted for the 2017-18 fiscal year is behind only the $9 million generated by property taxes.

Davis noted though that sales tax income has remained relatively flat over the past four years, which she suggested is attributable to shoppers moving from patronizing their local business to online marketplaces.

“Residents in our community are going online and shopping. Sales tax is plateauing, yet our expenses increase. We can’t sustain or current level of services by doing the same thing,” she said.

To her point, the city is expecting expenditures to jump from $44.5 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year to $47 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year. Meanwhile, income is slated to jump from $43.3 million to $45 million over that same period of time.

Driving the most notable increased cost is a need for cities across the state to hike their contribution for retirement benefits to former employees, said Davis.

“The increase in expenses and CalPERS and revenues are not aligned,” she said, referring to the city’s pension and retirement system.

Medina too pointed to retirement obligations as a key source of financial concern for officials, suggesting the increased expense may ultimately threaten the city’s operations unless officials get creative.

“We have to try to figure out a way to keep maintaining services because we don’t want to turn anything backward. We want to move forward,” he said.

For his part, Medina suggested he may support officials examining opportunities to increase the city’s hotel tax.

The $4.7 million gathered in business license fees during the same fiscal year outpaced the $3.3 million collected through the city’s existing 12 percent transient occupancy tax imposed when a visitor stays overnight in a San Bruno hotel, according to the report.

But before he is willing to take a firm stance on the matter, Medina said he looked forward to deeper exploration of the budget by the subcommittee. Ultimately, such discussions could give way to building community support which would be essential in pursuit of a tax measure, he said.

“We need to have the buy-in of the community,” he said. “And the community needs to be assured that they money that would be raised, where it will be spent and where there will be results,” he said.

Davis and Medina identified the 2019 election as a potential deadline for floating the measure.

“That would be ideal, if we wanted to move forward with something that would need the approval of the voters,” said Davis.

But before such detailed discussions can begin, Davis said officials are hopeful to soon begin building consensus around the need to increase the city’s revenue base.

“There is an urgency to work on what we want to do so we can start to work with the public,” she said.