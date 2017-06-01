Next CalPERS Victim: Small Town of Manteca

Manteca is a small town in the Central Valley barely surviving. Thanks to CalPERS, within five years the town will be forced to declare bankruptcy. Even now, instead of providing cops and basic services it is giving millions to CalPERS, to keep the collapsing system from failing—the city manager of Modesto last week told the truth when he said that CalPERS is “totally unsustainable”.
“That’s double the $9.5 million the city is projected to pay in the fiscal year starting July 1. To put that in perspective the jump is the equivalent of all the property taxes the city collected in 2015.
And while the entire hit won’t be on the general fund — more than a third of municipal employees are paid by enterprise accounts that rely on user fees such as wastewater, water, and solid waste — the increased obligation is expected to impact the city’s ability to do everything from hiring additional police officers to expanded services supported by the general fund.
And even this is based on a CalPERS lie—7% return? In 2015 the return was .61% If CalPERS was honest, it would do a controlled close and reform itself—currently it is totally unsustainable.
CalPERS cost will double to $19.5M in 5 years
Manteca within five years will be paying over $19 million into the California Public Employees Retirement System (PERS).
The current fiscal year payroll for all city employees — including sewer, water, golf, and solid waste employees working in those enterprise fund municipal divisions that are supported by users fees and not taxes — comes to $32.7 million and CalPERS payments to $11.6 million. The payroll is projected to reach $40.2 million in 2025 while the CalPERS payments will hit $25.2 million.
