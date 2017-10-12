Next CalPERS Victim: Vacaville–$13 Million Added Costs

By

The California Political News and Views has been running a series of articles called, Next CalPERS Victim” and listed city by city that must raise taxes, cut basic services and kill off economic growth in order to pay off the collapsing CalPERS system. This is a system with upwards of $1.4 trillion in unfunded liabilities—and that is growing every year. Why? Because the return on investment is lower than needed to pay off current retirees—and not nearly enough by a trillion dollars to pay off future retirees. “A lower rate of return for California Public Employees’ Retirement System investments will increase Vacaville’s costs by $13.3 million between 2017 and 2024, a consultant’s analysis projects. City Council members meeting Tuesday will get a presentation on the analysis by Bartel Associates of San Mateo. Councilman Curtis Hunt said Monday that Vacaville also faces an increase in the number of former employees receiving benefits as the number of current employees contributing to the retirement system declines.” Where will Vacaville get the money? Fewer employees—but that means less money going into CalPERS from employees and more tax dollars to cover the deficit. Fewer cops? That makes the streets less safe. Fewer library hours—what about the needs of the community. Vacaville is the newest victim of CalPERS.

Vacaville faces $13.3M cost for lowered return on state pension investments

By Ryan McCarthy, Daily Republic, 10/10/17

VACAVILLE — A lower rate of return for California Public Employees’ Retirement System investments will increase Vacaville’s costs by $13.3 million between 2017 and 2024, a consultant’s analysis projects.

City Council members meeting Tuesday will get a presentation on the analysis by Bartel Associates of San Mateo.

Councilman Curtis Hunt said Monday that Vacaville also faces an increase in the number of former employees receiving benefits as the number of current employees contributing to the retirement system declines.

About 595 people were contributing and 110 received benefits in 2005, Hunt said. Ten years later the number of former city employees receiving benefits climbed to 594, while the number of contributors declined to 476, the councilman said.

“We can’t very well sustain that,” Hunt said.

Contributions paid by members and employers along with earning from investments fund the public employees retirement system, a city staff report said.

CalPERS voted in December 2016, because of market volatility, to lower the rate of return from 7.5 percent to 7 percent over three years, the report said.

Hunt also said Monday that the $309 million in unfunded pension liabilities of the city includes $125 million in medical benefits for retired employees.

“It’s an unsustainable benefit,” he said.

Bartel Associates, in a separate study earlier this year for Fairfield, found the city’s pension costs will increase by 14 percent in fiscal year 2018-19 and continue to climb yearly for the next decade until the city’s yearly cost is projected to be $37.5 million.

Increases to the city’s pension contributions are estimated to result in Fairfield paying an additional $122 million over a decade, a city staff report said.

A September conference by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research in Palo Alto about the costs of public pensions included speakers who said such expenses cut into police staffing in Silicon Valley and public spending on teacher salaries in San Francisco.

David Crane, a lecturer on public policy at Stanford University, said spending in the San Francisco School District on teacher pay is now 29 percent of the budget, down from 31 percent five years ago because retirement benefits in the district have doubled over the same time.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Crane said.

Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed said while funding for the Police Department in Palo Alto has increased by 50 percent, staffing is down by 10 percent as the city pays more for pensions.

Joe Nation, public policy professor at Stanford and a former member of the state Assembly representing Sonoma and Marin counties, spoke about pensions as an albatross around the neck of local and state governments in the United States. California is in the middle of the pack nationwide for pension funding problems, Nation said.

Jack Dean, founder of the website PensionTsunami.com in Orange County, said in August of pensions to government employees in California that, “We’ve set up a new aristocracy.”

City Council members meet at 6 p.m. in the chamber at 650 Merchant St. in Vacaville.